Before Grand Forks City Council considered Fufeng's fate, residents gave sharp criticism of process

GRAND FORKS — Fourteen residents spoke at Monday’s City Council meeting to share their frustration with city leaders over the now-abandoned Fufeng corn mill project. Most of them called for multiple city leaders to resign from their roles .

Jodi Carlson, left, and Alison Spicer listen to proceedings during the Grand Forks City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The Fufeng controversy has been a topic of heated debate for a little more than a year. The project was publicly announced in late 2021 and has been discussed at countless council meetings in the months since. Opponents have raised concerns over the annexation of land, impacts the wet corn mill plant would have had on the environment and risks to national security.

More than a year after it was first announced, the council on Monday voted 5-0 to move away from the Fufeng project . Council members Kyle Kvamme and Tricia Lunski did not attend the meeting.

Of the 14 speakers who discussed the project during Monday's council meeting, all were critical of city leaders and most of them asked for resignations of particular or multiple city leaders , among them council members, Mayor Brandon Bochenski, City Administrator Todd Feland and City Attorney Dan Gaustad.

Following is an abbreviated portion of each speaker’s comments:

Dennis Kadlec: “I was here (at a City Council meeting) a little over a year ago to start with. Before that, I hadn't been here for years and years. I had one statement to start the thing off with. I asked if you are going to be honest and above board with this. Which, (City Council President Dana) Sande replied to me, ‘Mr. Kadlec there is nothing I can say or do that would satisfy you.’

“And I told him, yes: Resign.

“I am asking the same thing here today, except I am asking it of all of you because this city is broken. You’re going to be leaving one way or another because you have gone too far.”

Beth Waldeck: “The only way we are going to get through this and start to heal is by (Sande’s) immediate termination. Not his resignation. We have gone too far for that. He needs to be terminated immediately.

“If he is allowed to continue in his position on this council, the remainder of this council is telling the city that you approve of his behavior and you have no problem supporting what he has done. And that as a council should be unacceptable to you because it is unacceptable to your employers, the citizens of this city.”

Ben Grzadzielewski: “It’s time to stand up and own what happened. … You are the ones in charge, the ones who pushed this mess on this town, the ones who blindly plowed ahead despite all the evidence to stop. So there is no one else to blame.

“So I am going to offer you four bullet points for your revised story you should be telling:

“1. We could have facilitated more open dialogue and considered both the pros and cons.

“2. We didn’t fully understand the gravity of citizens’ concerns.

“3. We could have given more effort in the search for answers by working with outside sources.

“4. The great citizens of Grand Forks and surrounding communities stood up for what was right and ultimately achieved the necessary outcome.”

Alison Spicer: “There is no way an apology can suffice for the hell you have put all of us through for the past 14 months. For 14 months, you have ridiculed us, belittled us, mocked us, laughed at us and called us names. … Another thing I have heard this week is backpedaling. Lots and lots of backpedaling from the council.

“Although I do not want an apology from any of you, know that if this vote goes ‘no’ to the project, I do want you to immediately un-annex my father’s and other business owners’ property. This isn’t me asking you. This is me telling you.”

Dexter Perkins: “Early on, you decided for whatever reason that this was such a fantastic thing for our city that you got blinders on. You decided it would make a difference to a majority of people in town … I don’t know why you thought that. …

“You guys went all in when there were a gazillion unanswered questions. And even worse, you went all in on the project before asking people if they wanted it. That is no way to run any sort of business or government agency. You ask the people first and then you decide what you’re going to do.”

Michael Coachman: Regarding $3 million from the county to the city: “That was designated for Fufeng and I believe the right thing to do is give $3 million back to Grand Forks County. Also give the land back to individuals. …”

Chris Spicer: “To hear that the Fufeng project has been killed gives me a sigh of relief. This is great for the community. However, there are questions that still need to be answered. What about the forcefully annexed businesses on Highway 81?

“My business is still looking at a 450 percent increase in our taxes. Last fall, the city bought back 17 acres from Fufeng and constructed a huge stormwater pond right behind our shop. This occurred at the same time CFIUS was conducting a review and city leadership claimed construction was put on hold during that time.

“The city made statements that it was ready to invest $96.6 million in incentives for the Fufeng project. If you do the simple math, that would place the cost of $1,645 per citizen.”

James Storie: “It is time for a fresh perspective. New ideas and new commitment to serving the people. The residents of this city deserve nothing less.”

Jodi Carlson: “Our city is in a terrible condition right now because of the failure of many of you to act in the best interest of the people. You sold us out to China and now you have come back and I hear the news and everything that’s going on out there, ‘poor City Council of Grand Forks, who has become such a victim of the federal government.’ “

David Waterman: “For every person sitting here there are 100 people or more who feel the same way.

“Since this whole thing began, the City Council has been saying ‘trust us, we’re the experts. We know what we’re doing. Everything is going to be fine.’ … Now, we’re hearing ‘we didn’t know there was a national security issue with this whole project. We didn’t know.’

“As one guy said, you can’t have it both ways.”

Lonnie Leake: “I want to make a proposal that is constructive. I propose that, like they are debating in Canada, we should allow Native American tribes to have input into environmental issues. I think it would be a great step forward.

“I think it would be prudent to contemplate a new way of looking at things ... (and) include Native Americans in making such strong environmental decisions that turn the Red River into a sewer.”

Bob Mushtiz: “(Sens. Hoeven and Cramer) were giving you a chance to back out and now even at the end, I agree with everybody else, there are no apologies. I haven’t heard one apology. …

“We could have saved a lot of anguish and a lot of people’s feelings and money. … We all got hoodwinked.

“I think it’s time to show the Air Force that we actually have credibility and we can be professional in Grand Forks, North Dakota, by golly, and step down out of our positions of shame and let new people take over.

Frank Matejcek: “There is an old Chinese proverb that says, ‘may you live in interesting times.’ Boy is that proverb right. We live in interesting times.

“… The last couple of years there have been the crypto company, Core Scientific, now bankruptcy. The Red River Biorefinery, which cannot meet its interest payments on revenue bonds issued by the county, and now Fufeng. All of these projects were highly touted by the Grand Forks Economic Development group. In fact, they even got some awards for it. Sadly, we are now known nationally as the poster child for what not to do in the realm of economic development.

“We as a community need to take a hard look at the EDC and the roles of its board members. Oversight is necessary for more than just cheerleaders.”

Sean Beauclaire: “You called out two U.S. senators’ credibility with national defense. You need to understand the significance of that. This is national security.

“Start making good choices and know what a good choice is. No. 1, to end the agreement is very important. You need to de-annex.

“This is very important: Rule No. 1 in Project development experience is don’t lose the money. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently?

“… None of this money should have ever been spent.”