BASF showcases new canola hybrids in field near Rugby, North Dakota

RUGBY — New canola hybrids were shown off by BASF at a plot showcase last week in Rugby.

BASF, a worldwide basic manufacturer of crop protection products and seeds, held the showcase to promote its canola hybrids, soybean varieties and crop protection products like herbicide. The event was planned six months out, Robert Bohl, an area manager for the company, said, joking how he didn’t expect the heat that would await them in July.

“I was joking with my colleagues,” he said. “How .. did we land on the hottest day of the summer so far?”

The canola hybrids BASF makes, under the brand name InVigor, were one of the main attractions advertised for the showcase. These hybrids, Bohl said, are bred in Canada with patented “pod shatter technology.”

Canola plants hold their seeds in pods that grow from the yellow flowers along the plant. As the pods cure, they dry, making them brittle. Weather, especially North Dakota wind, can cause these pods to split and open, scattering the seeds on the ground. InVigor canola is bred to hold the pod together, keeping the seeds in and improving yield performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bohl isn’t sure if other companies are creating hybrids like InVigor’s. While they may select from their hybrids that show a lack of shattering and put them on the marketplace, he doesn’t believe any other companies have patented a breeding process to prevent pod shatter.

Read more stories







Bohl says the goal of BASF is to make its growers and farmers successful.

“I hope our products help support good stewardship within the marketplace and within our growers,” he said. “That's what I really hope as we look at the future and we look at today, and beyond good stewardship, good yield performance, sound agronomic practices, because restrictions are only going to get tighter. And I think if we continue to be good stewards, we can help work through that process to make sure that we are doing everything and providing the most safe and affordable food resource we can to the world, basically.”