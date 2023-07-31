Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bakke hired as assistant superintendent of elementary education

Bakke replaces Brenda Lewis, who left the district to accept position of superintendent of Fridley Public Schools in Minnesota

Matt Bakke, Devils Lake Public Schools superintendent
GRAND FORKS — Former Devils Lake Schools Superintendent Matt Bakke has been hired to the position of assistant superintendent of elementary education with Grand Forks Public Schools.

The decision was made during a special School Board meeting on Monday.

A graduate of Grand Forks Central High School and former teacher in the district, Bakke replaces Brenda Lewis, who recently accepted the position of superintendent at Fridley Public Schools in Fridley, Minnesota.

Bakke was first offered the position in late June, but delayed accepting until a suitable replacement was found to lead Devils Lake Schools. On July 19, the Devils Lake School Board voted to hire Ned Clooten, former principal of Wahpeton High School, as its next superintendent.

Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
