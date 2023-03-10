As weather warms, facelift project for Grand Forks' Kraft Field nears

GRAND FORKS – Former Hatton, N.D., and UND baseball player Jerod Seaver remembers a Kraft Memorial Field that was far different than it is today.

“Back when I played in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Kraft Field was kind of the jewel of the north,” said Seaver, president of the Grand Forks Youth Baseball Association. “There weren’t many fields that compared. We’d like to see it get back to that status.”

He may get his wish.

In Phase I of a Kraft improvement plan announced last May, a new grandstand, concession area, locker rooms and five equipment cages will be installed this year. A press box, up to 300 seats with armrests, safety netting and a first base viewing platform are included. Cost will be about $2 million.

Funds to pay for the upgrade include $605,000 through a North Dakota Park District matching grant, $75,000 from a Garrison Diversion recreation grant, $150,000 from the Grand Forks Blue Line Club, $500,000 from the Oxford Sports Complex naming rights and $669,000 from Grand Forks Park District reserves.

Field No. 4 at the Oxford Sports Complex, known as Montgomery Field and adjacent to Kraft Field, also is receiving upgrades through Phase 1. The diamond, which can be used for both baseball and softball, received new infield turf last fall and should be ready for play this spring.

George Hellyer, executive director of the Grand Forks Park District, said the Kraft Field grandstand will be completely torn down and replaced.

A date has not yet been set for demolition or groundbreaking, but it's tentatively set for after the high school season this spring. During the project, the local American Legion teams will play its summer schedule on Field 4.

The goal is to complete the project before next winter.

Phase II of the project will be a capital campaign that will include naming rights to such things as the concession stand, bullpens and other parts of the facility.

“We’re hoping to do more out there with infield turf, outfield turf, lights and all those things, a clubhouse, but that will have to be a capital campaign,” Hellyer said.

The park district is working on information for a capital campaign for Phase II. Grand Forks Youth Baseball would like to see new bullpens and dugouts come out of the campaign.

Fencing also could be replaced.

One thing that won’t change is the name on the main Grand Forks baseball stadium.

“Our plan is to maintain the Kraft Field name to honor that family,” Hellyer said.

The upgrade will help to create a facility that is comparable to others in the region.

“Just going around the state, if you compare what Mandan has, what Minot has, what Fargo has and what Bismarck has, we’re really behind the ball,” Seaver said. “We’d be on the bottom in terms of quality of fields.”

Down the line, Grand Forks baseball backers also would like to see better offseason indoor facilities in the city.

In the meantime, Seaver said registrations for the 2023 baseball season are going well for this time of year.

“We need a little taste of spring for people to get excited for baseball,” he said.

Grand Forks has a long history of success in baseball in the state, though it hasn’t had a lot of success in the past several years. The Grand Forks American Legion team has won 10 state titles, highlighted by the 1967 team that went to the American Legion World Series.

Grand Forks Central won state high school baseball titles in 2000 and 2006.

