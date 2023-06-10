99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ArtFest opens for the weekend in Grand Forks, with thousands expected to attend

Event opened Saturday and will continue through Sunday.

Jon Offutt at ArtFest 2023.jpg
Jon Offutt, of Fargo, displays his glassblowing talents in front of a small crowd during the Grand Forks ArtFest, held at University Park, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The event will continue Sunday.
Meghan Arbegast/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 12:02 PM

GRAND FORKS — ArtFest opened for the weekend on Saturday with cool summer temperatures and a sizable crowd on Grand Forks' north side.

The annual event is underway in University Park, with approximately 100 exhibitors, vendors and musicians lining the walkways and catering to potential clients seeking snacks, interested in art and wares, or who are simply curious.

"It's a very nice show," said Jon Offutt, of Fargo, who spent Saturday hosting a booth for his glass-blowing business. He has been attending ArtFest since its inception.

Offutt has been practicing the art for 42 years and has displayed his work around the region, including at the Great Plains Art Museum in Fargo and the North Dakota Museum of Art in Grand Forks.

The two-day event traditionally draws upwards of 20,000 attendees. It's not just about art, but includes a number of family activities and, on Saturday, even a car show. Admission is free. It is hosted by the Grand Forks Public Arts Commission.

ArtFest was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, while Sunday's hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's a good weekend for it. Saturday's high was expected to be around 75, while Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of around 77 and a light wind of about 10 mph.

Due North GF Bakery and Goods.jpg
Kristi Hovland, left, and Mary Moser work the booth for their business, Due North GF Bakery and Goods, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Grand Forks ArtFest.
Meghan Arbegast/Grand Forks Herald

