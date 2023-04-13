99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Arrest warrant issued for Minnesota man charged with negligent homicide for vehicle crash

The Class C felony charge was just filed, but the crash occurred on Sept. 13, 2022.

Police lights.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:45 PM

GRAND FORKS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old from Fertile, Minnesota, for his involvement in a vehicle crash in Grand Forks County last year.

The Class C felony charge was filed and the warrant was issued on Thursday, April 13, but the crash occurred on Sept. 13, 2022.

According to an affidavit in the case, Tyson Horton was driving eastbound in a 2015 Dodge Charger on Grand Forks County Road 7 (Sixth Avenue Northeast). At the same time, Thomas McWaters was traveling westbound in a 1994 Ford F-150.

According to the affidavit, Horton’s vehicle crossed over the centerline into the westbound lane in front of McWaters. Witness statements, as well as crash reconstruction, confirmed this.

The front left corner of Horton’s vehicle struck the front left corner of McWaters’ vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One witness swerved into the north ditch and adjoining beet field to avoid the crash ahead of him,” the affidavit said.

After the collision, both vehicles rotated on the roadway. Horton’s vehicle came to rest facing south/southeast, and McWaters’ vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Horton had “minor injuries” in the crash, while McWaters died from his injuries, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, “Horton claimed he had impaired vision due to injuries sustained in an assault that occurred over the course of the preceding night (or early morning hours).”

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks fire April 11.JPG
Local
Grand Forks residential fire determined accidental
April 13, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Sorlie Bridge
Local
When do Grand Forks area bridges close?
April 13, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
041323 floodmeeting.jpg
Local
Residents in Shadyridge/Adams Drive area receive emergency preparedness plans from Grand Forks officials
April 12, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
North Dakota State Sen. Ron Sorvaag. Special to The Forum
North Dakota
Fargo-area senator named North Dakota Senate interim president pro tempore
April 13, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
North Dakota ethics commission
North Dakota
Bill for changes sought by North Dakota ethics panel goes to Burgum
April 13, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune
Rockne Earles.jpg
North Dakota
Former North Dakota man accused of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol
April 13, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen