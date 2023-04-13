Arrest warrant issued for Minnesota man charged with negligent homicide for vehicle crash

GRAND FORKS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old from Fertile, Minnesota, for his involvement in a vehicle crash in Grand Forks County last year.

The Class C felony charge was filed and the warrant was issued on Thursday, April 13, but the crash occurred on Sept. 13, 2022.

According to an affidavit in the case, Tyson Horton was driving eastbound in a 2015 Dodge Charger on Grand Forks County Road 7 (Sixth Avenue Northeast). At the same time, Thomas McWaters was traveling westbound in a 1994 Ford F-150.

According to the affidavit, Horton’s vehicle crossed over the centerline into the westbound lane in front of McWaters. Witness statements, as well as crash reconstruction, confirmed this.

The front left corner of Horton’s vehicle struck the front left corner of McWaters’ vehicle.

“One witness swerved into the north ditch and adjoining beet field to avoid the crash ahead of him,” the affidavit said.

After the collision, both vehicles rotated on the roadway. Horton’s vehicle came to rest facing south/southeast, and McWaters’ vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Horton had “minor injuries” in the crash, while McWaters died from his injuries, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, “Horton claimed he had impaired vision due to injuries sustained in an assault that occurred over the course of the preceding night (or early morning hours).”