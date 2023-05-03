Armacost says combatting misinformation about new laws is key after legislative session

GRAND FORKS – UND President Andrew Armacost praised the Legislature’s “extraordinarily generous” higher education budget, and reassured administrators and faculty that bills related to tenure and instruction of “specified concepts,” will not adversely impact campus operations during a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Armacost said combating misinformation surrounding new laws is paramount.

“I think the first thing we need to do is put our interpretation of these bills in a format available to all faculty and staff members, but also to members of the community,” Armacost said. “We need to take some of the sensational headlines, tamp them down, and give people a sense of what’s really happening in these bills."

Armacost said the legislative appropriation of $792,409,065 for the North Dakota University System’s base budget for 2023-25 represents a sizable increase from previous biennia. The bill has passed both chambers and is awaiting action from Gov. Doug Burgum.

“The Legislature was extraordinarily generous — more generous than they’ve been in the recent past in terms of making more money available for pay increases, and to cover a greater portion of what they’re offering,” Armacost said. “So that’s great news.”

Included in this appropriation are salary increases of 6% in the first year of the biennium, and 4% in the second. According to Karla Mongeon-Stewart, vice president of finance and operations at UND, said employees with an evaluation on file and have met all expectations in their position are eligible for the salary increases.

Additionally, UND is set to receive approximately $5 million in matching funds for the state’s challenge grant — a program designed for the advancement of academics. UND will also receive $9 million in one-time funds to further its space research and national security related initiatives.

Armacost also referenced House Bill 1446, which was opposed by many higher education leaders due to its intention to change how tenure is reviewed, and impose additional responsibilities on tenured professors. Although the bill passed the House, it failed its second reading in the Senate and did not receive a motion to reconsider.

In light of the bill’s failure, Dr. Casey Ryan, chair of the State Board of Higher Education, announced his intention to form a committee of board members that will conduct post-tenure review.

Provost Eric Link said he is hopeful UND will have a voice in the tenure review process.

“As an institution, I hope we will be given a voice at the table,” Link said. “I suspect he (Ryan) will be very interested in soliciting our opinions as the State Board of Higher Education works through its discussions.”

The panel also discussed Senate Bill 2247, which deals with the instruction of “specified concepts” at NDUS institutions. Specifically, the bill prohibits the "mandatory non-credit training” of these concepts, which are defined as those that assert the U.S. is inherently racist or sexist, the rule of law does not exist, that all Americans are not created equal and endowed with inalienable rights and that meritocracies are oppressive by nature, among others.

The bill also prohibits universities from asking faculty, students or prospective employees about their ideological viewpoints, or discriminating against individuals for refusing to endorse specified concepts. It was signed into law by the governor on April 24.

Tamba-Kuii Bailey, special assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion, said while the bill may have some impact on aspects of diversity and inclusion (DEI) training, it does not preclude UND from training students and faculty on federal and state anti-discrimination statutes. He also emphasized that the bill contains a clause that explicitly protects students and faculty members’ First Amendment rights to discuss these concepts freely in a classroom setting.

Bailey said UND will work with state’s attorneys to ensure it is in compliance with the new law.