Annual Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial service to be held Thursday

The service will take place at the Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial in Optimist Park at 4601 Cherry Street.

A Law Enforcement Rifle Team fires a 21 gun salute at Tuesday's Police Week memorial service for fallen officers.photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
A Law Enforcement Rifle Team fires a 21 gun salute at 2019's Police Week memorial service for fallen officers.photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Sav Kelly
Today at 11:00 AM

GRAND FORKS – The public is invited to attend the 11th annual memorial service honoring deceased law enforcement officers across the Northern Red River Valley at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

The service will take place at the newly constructed Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial in Optimist Park at 4601 Cherry Street.

There will be a short ceremony to dedicate the new memorial. There will also be a presentation of the colors, reading of the roll call for deceased officers, 21 gun salute, bagpipes, flag folding, a potential helicopter fly-over and more, according to a Grand Forks Police Department release.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will be the keynote speaker. Event participants will include local and state law enforcement from agencies throughout North Dakota and Minnesota. There will also be members of federal law enforcement, the U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Street parking will be available, as well as additional parking at the Icon Sports Center. The 4500 to 4600 block of Cherry Street will be closed to both north and southbound traffic from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the release said.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
