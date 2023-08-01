Annual law enforcement 5k will benefit Fargo officers injured in shooting

GRAND FORKS — The annual law enforcement 10-78 5k and community day will be held in East Grand Forks on Aug. 12.

The 5k is hosted by four local entities: the Grand Forks County Deputies Association, Polk County Deputies Association, East Grand Forks Police Association and Grand Forks Fraternal Order of Police.

“The point of it is to get people out and have a law enforcement appreciation day,” said Grand Forks County Sheriff Andrew Schneider, a committee member for the event. “The other side of it is — all the funds raised are split amongst the four entities, and then that money goes to officers in need.”

The name of the event, “10-78,” is the police code for “need assistance.” Over the last six years, funds from the event have assisted multiple members of law enforcement with unexpected expenses, such as emergency medical issues and associated costs.

“Unfortunately, this year, (the event) is going to take on a different meaning with the loss of Officer Jake Wallin in Fargo, which is a terrible tragedy,” Schneier said.

Wallin, a Fargo police officer, was killed in a shooting last month. Two other officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, were injured. At the 5k, a blue box with the Fargo Police Department logo will be available for those interested in donating directly to them.

At $30 per person, the registration fee includes a shirt, medal and donation to law enforcement. Participants are encouraged to register by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1 to guarantee their shirt will be available for race day, but they can continue to register afterwards.

The 5k begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, in front of The Blue Moose Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks. Attendees can participate in a variety of ways, including running, walking, rollerblading, biking and skateboarding.

“It’s a good day,” Schneider said. “It brings together a different group of people. There’s a few people that are runners but, for the most part, it’s people that want to show support for law enforcement.”

The event is sponsored by various businesses, including Prairie Land Metal, Darcy’s Cafe, Avant Hair and Skin Care Studio. The registration cost includes a built-in donation, but additional donations will be accepted on the day of the event.