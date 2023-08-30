Amidst growing pains, Grand Forks remains navigable without a car — mostly

GRAND FORKS — Grant McMillan feels that to truly know a place and community, one needs to step away from the driver's seat.

“When you drive a car everywhere, you don't really get in touch with your surroundings at all,” McMillan said. “Walking to a place, you see everything along that entire route and experience that on a sensory level. You're more engaged with it.”

Although McMillan, a Ph.D. candidate at UND studying environmental literature, has a car, he tries to avoid using it. He's successful most of the time.

Car dependency is the term to describe places where people have to be dependent on cars as their sole mode of transportation, he said, and awareness of it and a shift away from that way of living is the new trend in modern urban planning.

“I think most urban planning now is going in that direction,” McMillan said. “Taking pride in non-car dependent ways to get people around town to enjoy their city and enjoy their spaces more.”

There are a variety of ways to get around Grand Forks without a car — buses, bikes, Bird scooters and walking, to name a few. To McMillan, those alternative forms of transportation make Grand Forks a city that is somewhat easily accessible to those who do not or cannot drive a car, especially for its size.

His ability to not rely on his car is why he considers Grand Forks the most walkable and easily navigable city he has ever lived in.

According to data from Cities Area Transit and the Downtown Development Association, public transportation and bike usage are on the rise in Grand Forks.

The DDA recently told the Herald that bike shares in Grand Forks are up 60.35%, with 4,466 rides being recorded as of Aug. 8. Of those bike rides, users have traveled more than 9,100 miles, the DDA reported.

Also, ridership on CAT buses was at 139,419 rides earlier this month, up from 111,230 at the same time last year.

Division Director of Cities Area Transit (CAT) Dale Bergman and CAT have been working with the community to build a public transit system to best suit the area’s needs with the resources available.

Every five years the city sets out a public transportation infrastructure plan, with the most recent released in 2018, and the department is continuously trying to adjust the bus system to accommodate the needs of the community, he said.

“It was working with the residents saying ‘OK, here we got the service, you're not liking it. We're not liking it. What can we do better?’” Bergman said. “That was the one thing we wanted to work on, to get something better that everybody could use properly.”

The newest evolution in this system is the ability to buy bus tickets online, storing them on riders’ phones. Bergman is excited about the new development, saying it will be more convenient for riders.

That’s one of the complaints McMillan had about the busing system: the inability to pay for the bus with anything but cash.

CAT conducts frequent surveys of different areas of the city, gauging interest in bus routes and looking to improve the already-existing system.

It is not a foolproof method, though, Bergman said. He recalled the effort to implement a bus route serving the south end of Grand Forks. The survey conducted by Cities Area Transit showed interest in the route, but when staff started running it, the results were far less successful than the survey suggested.

“We got one person in six months,” he said. “It is not cost effective for us.”

Bergman and CAT still looked for a way to serve residents living in that area, reaching out to multiple taxi companies, Bergman said. But finances got in the way.

“They could not afford to operate a bus either without having significant funds to help them,” he said. “We were trying everything that we could.”

Despite the lack of interest in that specific route, the overall ridership of buses in Grand Forks is growing by the year — ridership has gone from 132,354 rides in 2019, to 173,354 rides in 2021 and 223,101 rides in 2022, according to Bergman.

The numbers this year are promising, he said.

Ridership being at a higher level than it was last year is a positive sign for CAT, but Bergman has other challenges to face when it comes to running a comprehensive bus system in a smaller city like Grand Forks.

He considers the lack of bus drivers to be the biggest obstacle the bus system has to overcome. There are many contributing factors for why CAT struggles to find bus drivers, he said, including a lack of competitive wages and the city’s no second chance rule.

One former driver was fired for using CBD oils, he recalled. The CBD registered as marijuana on a routine drug screening, although CBD is legal and is not considered to impair users.

“I can see if the guy has to go through additional testing or whatever,” Bergman said. “But we should be looking at having a second chance policy.”

Another hindrance to the number of drivers is the lack of competitive wages, he said. While the city was able to raise bus drivers’ salaries, other companies looking for drivers are offering more money and signing bonuses CAT cannot afford to offer.

“We have had two people that have left us — one went to Valley Bus, which is paying $23 an hour, and another one went over to (McKinnon Company). They are paying $34 an hour plus a $4,000 sign-on bonus after one year,” he said. “It is like, ‘OK, so now what do I do?’”

CAT drivers start at $20.54 per hour.

Bergman says that because CAT receives 50% of its operating dollars and 80% of its capital dollars from the Federal Transit Administration, it also needs to comply with certain federal rules that Bergman considers incompatible with North Dakota realities.

“You might be in Washington, D.C., where you got all these buildings and protection and all that,” Bergman said. “Here, we are in the wide open flats.”

For example: one FTA rule that states people should not have to walk more than a third of a mile to a bus stop. Bergman considers that distance far too long.

“I said ‘Great, I love that idea. But can you do it when it's 20 below outside and the wind is howling like crazy?’” he said. “How can we tell a resident, ‘Oh, by the way, Grandma Jones, you have to walk down the street three-quarters of a mile to get to that bus stop.’”

Bergman took a video of a Grand Forks blizzard to show to FTA officials, and he said they seemed to have a better understanding of what obstacles transportation officials in Grand Forks were actually facing after seeing it for themselves.

Despite Bergman’s best efforts, those challenges are hard to address, and many people have turned to the Grand Forks Bike Share program when they do not have access to a bus.

The Bike Share program is run by the Downtown Development Association (DDA) and offers free six-hour bike rental.

According to Jill Proctor, president and CEO of the DDA, the DDA has seen an increase in the bikes being used for transportation needs rather than recreation, which used to make up a majority of the usage.

“We're starting to see people go to grocery stores and clothing stores and job sites and back and forth to school,” Proctor said. “They are just getting used a lot differently now.”

McMillan primarily relies on his bike to get around, even in the winter, with the assistance of proper winter clothing and snow tires.

Grant McMillan, a Ph.D. student at UND, believes that using public transportation is a better way to get to know the city. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

“We have members of this town that bike a lot,” McMillan said. “Definitely lower-income people you see biking a lot, because the town actually is pretty bikeable, walkable.”

Busy areas and intersections without clear bike lanes — like the painted bike route on University Avenue — sometimes present trouble, he said. So he often avoids those areas by finding alternative ways to get where he needs to be through residential streets.

His current preferred route is along Fourth Avenue, traffic is slow with McMillan only passing “one or two cars the whole way.” The only challenge McMillan has found with this approach is that residents do not always plow their sidewalks, making biking or walking on them difficult, even with snow tires.

However, even with negotiating the quirks, McMillan still is able to find ways to safely traverse the city without having to rely on his car.

“I tell people, it is the most walkable town that I've ever lived in,” McMillan said. “I would really love to see the city lock in infrastructure to make sure that does not go away and also, I would like to see the town be more proud of the fact that you can get around without a car.”

