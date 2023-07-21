American Crystal Sugar Crookston and East Grand Forks facilities fined for water quality violations

CROOKSTON/EAST GRAND FORKS — American Crystal Sugar has been fined nearly $26,000 for polluting wastewater at their East Grand Forks and Crookston facilities.

A Minnesota Pollution Control Agency investigation found that in 2022, both facilities discharged wastewater that exceeded the permitted limit of pollutants, resulting in higher concentrations of these pollutants being discharged to the Red Lake River and Red River of the North.

The violations posed potential harm to aquatic life in both rivers, but no fish were killed due to these actions, according to MPCA spokesperson Stephen Mikkelson.

These pollutants can “impede their way of life,” such as depriving them of oxygen, Mikkelson said.

The MPCA investigation found that Crookston’s facility made 12 of these discharges between April and September 2022, and the East Grand Forks facility made six between July and December 2022.

Two discharges from East Grand Forks’ facility contained more than twice the permitted limit of pollutants, according to MPCA. These pollutants exceeded the allowed limit of carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand (CBOD), which means there were enough pollutants to the point where they deprived aquatic life of the oxygen in the water they need, Mikkelson said.

The East Grand Forks facility also failed to collect and analyze wastewater samples as frequently as required, failed to report all wastewater sampling data and failed to adequately maintain freeboard levels within wastewater. A freeboard, Mikkelson says, is the extra space left in something like a wastewater pond to make sure it won’t overflow if extra water is added, such as from rainfall.

The facility also discharged below minimal river flow levels, meaning it discharged water into rivers with water levels below a certain point. This creates a bigger strain, taking more oxygen away from aquatic life.

At the Crookston facility, pollutants included fecal coliform, pH and total suspended solids from the Crookston facility. Fecal coliform comes from fecal matter, and pH refers to the acidity in the discharged wastewater. Total suspended solids are solids that come out from American Crystal Sugar’s processing facility, Mikkelson said.

The Crookston facility also released wastewater four times without permission.

American Crystal Sugar has paid its fines and completed corrective actions, resolving these violations and maintaining compliance with its permits, according to MPCA.