Altru receives national recognition for maternity, cardiology departments

Dr. Joshua Deere.jpg
Dr. Joshua Deere, president of Altru
KENNETH C HARVEY
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 2:10 PM

GRAND FORKS – Altru Health Systems has received national acclaim for its maternity and cardiology departments, based on surveys from patients and health care providers.

“These recognitions highlight areas of excellence at Altru,” said Dr. Joshua Deere, president of Altru. “As an organization on a journey to be rated five stars by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), these awards confirm our efforts toward continuous improvement have been successful. We are grateful to our teams for providing the best care for our patients and communities.”

Regarding maternity care, Altru was one of 384 hospitals nationwide, and the only hospital in North Dakota, to be named to Newsweek’s list of America’s best maternity hospitals for 2023. According to an Altru press release, three sources were used to compile the list — a nationwide survey of over 10,000 hospital managers and health care professionals, patient surveys and key performance indicators pertaining to maternity care.

“Our babies are some of our most precious patients,” said Deere via the aforementioned press release. “Mothers in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota can count on our teams to deliver the best care in the region. Thank you for continuing to choose us for your family’s care.”

Altru was also only one of 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology’s chest pain ̶ MI registry platinum performance achievement award in 2023. This award recognizes hospitals that implement a higher standard of care for heart attack patients as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.

“Altru continues to be a haven of health for patients who suffer heart attacks,” Deere said. “Our patients can count on our team to heal their hearts with the latest and greatest technologies.”

Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
