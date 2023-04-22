Along with construction of new school, Grand Forks' referendum touts security upgrades, new district kitchen

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks schools already have security features, Superintendent Terry Brenner says, but current features have their limitations.

“Safety and security is a large issue not only for schools, but most entities across the country,” Brenner said. “We’re seeing real-time results of it on an almost weekly basis.”

Brenner said it’s important for the community to know that the district has had safety and security standards in place since a 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. He said there are “push-to-talk systems” on campuses throughout the district and all doors are locked, with the exception of certain doors at Central and Red River high schools – which are monitored by security personnel.

But security can always be better, Brenner says. That's why the district is proposing $18 million in security upgrades for more secure entrances, to relocate main offices in an effort to monitor central access points, and to update mass notification systems to distinguish between differing emergency situations.

The security enhancements are a new feature of proposals Grand Forks voters have heard before – to rebuild Valley Middle and to build a central kitchen facility on the city’s south side. Brenner says the failure of the most recent referendum, in 2021, allowed the district to reassess its security infrastructure, and put forward proposals that address its vulnerabilities.

“Reflection and lessons learned are valuable,” he said. “What we did have in the past referendum would have been mass notification systems, an upgrade in some of our cameras and some of our broadband, but we weren't talking about physically moving offices to our main access points. This is value-added, absolutely.”

Voters will determine the fate of the $79 million referendum on May 16. It’s the second referendum attempt in two years after a previous proposal – worth $86 million that included a consolidated K-8 school on the north side of town – failed after getting only 38% approval.

Voting on May 16 will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alerus Center. To pass, the referendum will require 60% approval.

Of the referendum’s price tag, $18 million would be allocated toward security improvements at schools throughout the district. Additionally, $55 million would go toward the construction of a new Valley Middle School and $6 million for a new central kitchen facility on the grounds of the Mark Sanford Education Center.

The estimated tax impact of the referendum would be $96.97 per $100,000 of a residential property’s “true and full value.”

Not everybody is convinced. One opponent believes the proposal to renovate Valley should be a separate ballot initiative from the proposed security upgrades.

Whitney Berry, who joined a “vote no” organization opposing the 2021 referendum, said she is concerned the $79 million ask is too large, and also that the district has not learned its lesson from the failed vote.

She does agree that Valley Middle School needs to be rebuilt, but feels adding $18 million in security upgrades jeopardizes the proposal.

In 2021, a key part of the referendum included a plan to consolidate north-end elementary schools and the existing Valley Middle School into a single K-8 campus. Berry said the district is laying too much of the blame for the 2021 failure on that segment of the proposal, but she believes the dollar figure also was a factor.

“There was probably an equal number of people who were opposed flat out to the dollar amount,” she said.

Berry also questioned the district’s November community engagement survey’s efficacy and methodology, citing a low response rate.

“I think they’re putting too much faith into this survey that they ran, and its ability to predict the vote,” Berry said. “The weight that they’re putting on it from the community is from about 300 or so responses. I just think it would have been smarter to say ‘you know, we did this preliminary survey to kind of take the temperature of the situation, but ultimately the voters of Grand Forks are going to have to decide.’ If they're so convinced that people support these security upgrades, they should at least split it into two votes, and give people the option to support one or the other.”

Brenner said the district has learned from the failure of the referendum in 2021, and understands the lack of support for a combined K-8 campus.

“We listened to the response of voters,” he said. “A couple of years ago, we only got 38% approval for a combined Wilder, Winship (elementary schools) and Valley K-8 school. The opposition to that K-8 building spoke loudly and clearly about (closing) neighborhood schools and wanting to keep those as part of their communities, so we took that off the table. On top of that, $86 million – I think the community just did not have the appetite for that during COVID. People were losing their jobs, and money was tight.”

Brenner said ensuring the district has the most effective and up-to-date security protocols in place is paramount, given recent mass shootings across the nation. He said the district’s elementary and middle schools’ “push-to-talk systems” include a video camera, allowing secretaries to identify visitors before granting them access to the building. However, he says this layer of security has its limitations.

“Once they’re buzzed into the school, it’s carte blanche, so they can go wherever they want,” Brenner said. “They’re not buzzed into the office. We want to make sure there’s a more secure vestibule, so the only space they can be buzzed into is the main office. So tied into that $18 million would be physically relocating many of our main offices into the main access point of that school.”

Kyle Kvamme, director of community engagement and project development with ICON Architects – a Grand Forks firm hired by the district to assist with the referendum – stressed the importance of upgrading the district’s mass notification systems.

“Secure entrances are a big piece of it, but it’s not all of it,” Kvamme said. “The message we want people to understand is ‘what’s the next level of safety and security that the district can take?’ It could be that a teacher in one wing sends a message, and the rest of the staff would know where that message came from and respond accordingly. As opposed to someone just pulling an alarm, and you don’t know what’s going on.”

Kvamme said the new security upgrades would direct all visitors through a school’s main office, where staff can ascertain the purpose of their visit before granting them access to the building.

“The other piece is physical barriers,” Kvamme said. “Ideally, as people approach the door, there would be visibility from office staff. Then they’d enter a secure vestibule, into a spot where they can be closely observed. These doors would all be locked except for when school’s getting in and out. Then, you’d come and sign in, and either be asked to take a seat, given access to the school or provided with an escort to where you need to go. Only after that process do you get into the school.”

A rendering of what a secure entrance at a new Valley Middle School could look like. (Screenshot from Grand Forks Public Schools' website)

Brenner said the proposed safety and security upgrades consistently received the highest level of support from voters surveyed, at around 78%, with the proposed middle school rebuild itself garnering 73%.

Regarding the proposed central kitchen facility, Kvamme said its $6 million price tag is based on the district’s existing inventory of equipment, along with the space it needs to effectively operate meal preparation. He said moving the facility – located at the existing Valley Middle School – to the Mark Sanford Education Center would alleviate congestion at Valley and the surrounding neighborhood.

“We know roughly the amount of space, and we know the equipment we have,” Kvamme said. “For us, that’s enough detail to say ‘this is the amount of money we need,’ without painting a pretty picture or anything like that. We get that space out of a neighborhood, out of a very tight road and onto a space accessible to semis where you’re not blocking people in their homes. You’re also not interfering with school traffic.”

Brenner said the Sanford Center is capable of housing the proposed kitchen.

“We actually have warehouse space right now that doesn’t have a defined plan,” Brenner said. “What we do know is that we can back semis into some loading dock areas where we can’t do that at Valley right now.”

In addition to the need for security upgrades and a central kitchen, Brenner said Valley – built in 1954 – is obsolete for today’s learning environment, and contains a number of infrastructure-related deficiencies.

“Most of the classrooms have two (electrical) outlets at best,” Brenner said. “Every student has a device, and we can’t even charge devices overnight or we blow fuses. I often say we’re one steam pipe leak away from having to close that building down in the winter.”

According to Brenner, Valley is also inadequately equipped to accommodate students with special needs, as it was constructed 21 years before Congress’ Education for All Handicapped Children Act, which mandates that schools provide special education programs.

Berry believes the $79 million total price tag will lead voters to reject the referendum without delving into its deeper details.

“Not a lot of people are interested in the nitty gritty of details,” Berry said. “They’re just going to look at the dollar amount and say ‘no, that’s too much.’ It’s not that people don’t support education as a concept, but they’ve been told so many conflicting stories in a short period of time about the district’s financial situation, and the condition of the buildings.”

