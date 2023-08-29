Alerus Center staff shouting from the rooftops — literally — as Jonas Brothers tickets go on sale

GRAND FORKS — As the Nov. 17 Jonas Brothers concert approaches, the Alerus Center is hearing a buzz of interest.

Alerus Center General Manager Anna Rosburg said the upcoming concert will be a “major show” that has already received positive feedback, though she can’t comment on how many tickets have already been sold.

The Jonas Brothers concert tour, which began on Aug. 12 with the first concert in New York’s Yankee Stadium, will take the group across 20 countries, with soul-pop band Lawrence accompanying for the North American portion. The tour will end next year on June 20, with a final performance in Belfast, Ireland.

Read more stories







Rosburg said Grand Forks is the smallest market on the tour, which also includes cities like Nashville, Tennessee; Washington, D.C.; and Los Angeles, which gives the Alerus Center an opportunity to do well and see more successes like it.

“You look at the tour lineup, and there’s some very, very major markets and then there’s Grand Forks,” she said. “We’re really proud that we’re able to bring in this level of act and super thankful and really excited about it. It’s going to be awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosburg said the Alerus Center hasn’t seen a major pop show like this since 2009, when Britney Spears performed.

“We try very hard to bring in diverse content that stimulates economic impact,” she said. “This [concert] is definitely a huge opportunity for Grand Forks to support the event and really put us back on the map for this genre.”

As for promoting the concert, the Alerus Center’s social media team is keeping up with its reputation of being “edgy,” “entertaining” and “goofy,” as Rosburg described it.

The Alerus Center’s Facebook page recently posted a video promoting the concert’s tickets with large letters on the center's roof, saying “JONAS BROTHERS ON SALE NOW.”

It is followed by about two minutes of sped-up footage of Derek Hoffert, director of partnerships/assistant general manager, and Chase McDermott, special project coordinator, trying to fix the letters as the wind repeatedly blows them out of place.

“We had the idea, ‘We’re so excited about the Jonas Brothers coming, how do we shout it from the rooftop?’ ” Rosburg said, which led to the idea of putting the letters on the roof. “We try to be creative for every event.”

Speaking of rooftops, the Alerus Center’s reroofing project is going well, and Rosburg hopes that, weather permitting, the entire project is completed this year. The Alerus Center has also been renovating its 14 suites , which will be completed this fall.