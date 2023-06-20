Air Race Classic teams, including one from UND, take off from Grand Forks International Airport

GRAND FORKS – Forty-two teams competing in a national event took flight from Grand Forks International Airport Tuesday morning.

UND team members do final preparations ahead of the start of the 2023 Air Race Classic, hosted by UND's John D. Odegaard School of Aerospace Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Among them was a team from UND – named Frozen Force, and flying the plane “Sandra.” It’s the first time Grand Forks has hosted the Air Race Classic, but it’s UND’s 10th year competing in the race.

UND’s team is made up of aviation students Grace Heron, Sadie Blace, Tracy Mitchell and Ashley Almquist. They are competing in the electronic data monitoring aircraft (EDMA) category, which allows for fair competition with the limitations of different airplanes being taken into account

The ARC teams, comprised entirely of women, will complete a 2,684-mile flight that finishes in Homestead, Florida, on June 23.

According to the Air Race Classic website, the race is “the epicenter of women's air racing. Pilots range in age from 17 to 90 years old. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds including students, teachers, doctors, airline pilots, business owners, professionals and air traffic controllers.”

The teams have four days to flybys at various locations “and then land at the terminus. The race route changes each year, approximately 2,400 statute miles in length with eight or nine timing points,” the website notes.

Heron, pilot of UND’s team, is a Florida native whose family will be waiting at the finish line.

After departing from Grand Forks International, the team will have its first stop in Mankato, Minnesota – Blace’s hometown, where her friends and family will be waiting.

Tuesday morning, team members emphasized their excitement over nerves.

“It is a race (and) it is a competition,” Mitchell said. “But it's good excitement.”

The coming days will have challenges, including “just following all the ARC rules for our flybys,” Heron said.

“We’re flying so low to the ground, so many other airplanes are coming at the same time,” she said. “So being very diligent and really being on top of our aircraft, being on top of the radio calls and also just watching our fuel burn, as well as the wind. So trying to just manage all of those things.”

And there will be inconveniences, too. For example, the team will fly all 2,684 miles without air conditioning.

“There are open air vents and going 100 miles an hour,” Mitchell said, noting it'll be like a "big fan."

Spectators show their support as planes take off for the 2023 Air Race Classic at the Grand Forks International Airport Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The ARC is a race but there is more to the experience beyond the team’s finish. It’s also about connections and team building.

“Our goal is to complete the race safely,” said Elizabeth Bjerke, aviation professor and associate dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Science. “I look at it as a marathon. For a marathon you're not going to win it – you just want to be able to safely finish the race and call yourself a marathoner.”

However, members of the Frozen Force have a bigger goal.

“We want to win,” Mitchell said.

“We want to do our best as a team,” Blace said. Team members will “just work together as a team as best we can and work with our airplane because in the end, we are all one in the same.”

To follow the race and check in on the Frozen Force’s progress, use the official ARC map.

Two-year-old Finley Wagener holds the hand of his mother (Antonia Wagener) as they walk across the ramp to the UND team plane at the Air Race Classic. Antonia Wagener is the team coach. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

UND 2023 Air Race Classic team members (L-R) Grace Heron, Tracy Mitchell, Sadie Blace and Ashley Almquist pose with astronaut Karen Nyberg, center, a UND alumnus, before the start of the race at the Grand Forks International Airport Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald