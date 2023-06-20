Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Air Race Classic teams, including one from UND, take off from Grand Forks International Airport

The ARC teams, comprised entirely of women, will complete a 2,684-mile flight that finishes in Homestead, Florida, on June 23.

062123 UNDairRace2.jpg
UND pilot Grace Heron gets a hug from Donna Harris as the team waits to depart the Grand Forks International Airport for the 2023 Air Race Classic.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Maeve Hushman
Today at 10:43 AM

GRAND FORKS – Forty-two teams competing in a national event took flight from Grand Forks International Airport Tuesday morning.

062123 UNDairRace4.jpg
UND team members do final preparations ahead of the start of the 2023 Air Race Classic, hosted by UND's John D. Odegaard School of Aerospace Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Among them was a team from UND – named Frozen Force, and flying the plane “Sandra.” It’s the first time Grand Forks has hosted the Air Race Classic, but it’s UND’s 10th year competing in the race.

UND’s team is made up of aviation students Grace Heron, Sadie Blace, Tracy Mitchell and Ashley Almquist. They are competing in the electronic data monitoring aircraft (EDMA) category, which allows for fair competition with the limitations of different airplanes being taken into account

The ARC teams, comprised entirely of women, will complete a 2,684-mile flight that finishes in Homestead, Florida, on June 23.

According to the Air Race Classic website, the race is “the epicenter of women's air racing. Pilots range in age from 17 to 90 years old. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds including students, teachers, doctors, airline pilots, business owners, professionals and air traffic controllers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams have four days to flybys at various locations “and then land at the terminus. The race route changes each year, approximately 2,400 statute miles in length with eight or nine timing points,” the website notes.

Heron, pilot of UND’s team, is a Florida native whose family will be waiting at the finish line.

After departing from Grand Forks International, the team will have its first stop in Mankato, Minnesota – Blace’s hometown, where her friends and family will be waiting.

Tuesday morning, team members emphasized their excitement over nerves.

“It is a race (and) it is a competition,” Mitchell said. “But it's good excitement.”

The coming days will have challenges, including “just following all the ARC rules for our flybys,” Heron said.

“We’re flying so low to the ground, so many other airplanes are coming at the same time,” she said. “So being very diligent and really being on top of our aircraft, being on top of the radio calls and also just watching our fuel burn, as well as the wind. So trying to just manage all of those things.”

And there will be inconveniences, too. For example, the team will fly all 2,684 miles without air conditioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are open air vents and going 100 miles an hour,” Mitchell said, noting it'll be like a "big fan."

062123 UNDairRace5.jpg
Spectators show their support as planes take off for the 2023 Air Race Classic at the Grand Forks International Airport Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The ARC is a race but there is more to the experience beyond the team’s finish. It’s also about connections and team building.

“Our goal is to complete the race safely,” said Elizabeth Bjerke, aviation professor and associate dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Science. “I look at it as a marathon. For a marathon you're not going to win it – you just want to be able to safely finish the race and call yourself a marathoner.”

However, members of the Frozen Force have a bigger goal.

“We want to win,” Mitchell said.

“We want to do our best as a team,” Blace said. Team members will “just work together as a team as best we can and work with our airplane because in the end, we are all one in the same.”

To follow the race and check in on the Frozen Force’s progress, use the official ARC map.

062123 UNDairRace3.jpg
Two-year-old Finley Wagener holds the hand of his mother (Antonia Wagener) as they walk across the ramp to the UND team plane at the Air Race Classic. Antonia Wagener is the team coach.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
062123 UNDairRace.jpg
UND 2023 Air Race Classic team members (L-R) Grace Heron, Tracy Mitchell, Sadie Blace and Ashley Almquist pose with astronaut Karen Nyberg, center, a UND alumnus, before the start of the race at the Grand Forks International Airport Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Read more

What To Read Next
4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks mobile home destroyed in fire; no injuries
June 20, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks City Council votes to allow murals in residential areas
June 19, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DanCarr.jpg
Prep
Dan Carr, Dan Smrekar and Larry Sandy earn NDAPSSA's Special Achievement Award
June 20, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Scott Throlson / Bismarck Tribune
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota
Revised North Dakota seat belt law will go into effect in August
June 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
061923.N.FF.ZAMIRHOMECOMING.1
Moorhead
'I love being home:' Moorhead boy seriously hurt in hit-and-run returns home after 2-month hospital stay
June 19, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Rick Becker
North Dakota
Former state lawmaker Rick Becker leads new initiative to abolish North Dakota property taxes
June 19, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad