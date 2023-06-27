Air Force jets fly over Grand Forks as part of regional event

GRAND FORKS — Four Air Force planes few over Grand Forks on Tuesday to mark the 100-year anniversary of in-flight refueling.

The event was part of a several-city tour for the aircraft, which originated from a base in Washington earlier in the day and flew over a number of destinations. The flight over Grand Forks was on the return path to Washington.

They flew over the city shortly after 3 p.m.

According to a release from the Air Force, "air refueling, also known as aerial refueling, was first demonstrated on June 27, 1923, by the United States Army Air Service. ... This capability has become essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts. Today the U.S. Air Force employs multiple aircraft for refueling, to include the KC-135, KC-10, and the KC-46."

The planes gave in-flight fueling demonstrations throughout Tuesday.

