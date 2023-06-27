Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Air Force jets fly over Grand Forks as part of regional event

Flight marked 100 years of in-flight refueling.

062823 Refueling.jpg
A pair of B-52 Stratofortress bombers fly in formation with a pair of KC-135 Stratotankers over Grand Forks Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023, to mark the 100-year anniversary of in-flight refueling by the U.S. Air Force.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald<br/>
By Staff reports
Today at 6:08 PM

GRAND FORKS — Four Air Force planes few over Grand Forks on Tuesday to mark the 100-year anniversary of in-flight refueling.

The event was part of a several-city tour for the aircraft, which originated from a base in Washington earlier in the day and flew over a number of destinations. The flight over Grand Forks was on the return path to Washington.

They flew over the city shortly after 3 p.m.

According to a release from the Air Force, "air refueling, also known as aerial refueling, was first demonstrated on June 27, 1923, by the United States Army Air Service. ... This capability has become essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts. Today the U.S. Air Force employs multiple aircraft for refueling, to include the KC-135, KC-10, and the KC-46."

The planes gave in-flight fueling demonstrations throughout Tuesday.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
