After more than a year of contentious meetings, Grand Forks City Council considers new policies on comments

GRAND FORKS – In his time on the Grand Forks City Council, Dana Sande has heard from countless residents on topics ranging from housing discrimination to LGBTQ+ rights.

Sande says nothing compares to the environment at council meetings today.

“Over my 13 years on the council we have had lots of issues where they have lots of discussions, but we haven’t had an ongoing line of people wanting to rehash the same topics week in and week out in the manner that they are right now,” said Sande, who has served as City Council President for approximately nine years. “I’ve never experienced that.”

After a year of contentious council meetings – generally related to the city’s interest in bringing a foreign-owned corn mill to town – the City Council last month began discussing possible changes to the public comment portion of council meetings. It comes after the council last year made efforts that Sande says were intended to provide better give-and-take between meeting attendees and council members.

In August of 2022, the council voted to allow speakers five minutes of time – an increase of two minutes from the previous policy – and moved the comment period to the beginning of meetings.

Although the city ended the Fufeng project after the Air Force declared it a threat to national security, council meetings have not become any less heated.

On April 24 , the council discussed potential changes, including limiting the number of topics that can be discussed by each speaker and also whether comments should be allowed by people who are not Grand Forks residents or property owners.

“You’re a disgrace, all of you,” said Craig Spicer, a business owner in the Highway 81 area, during an April 17 City Council meeting. “I tried to work with two councilmen here and you threw me under the bus. I shook hands with you — that was the biggest mistake I ever made. I should have let you have one right across the top. And maybe you’d wake up.”

Mayor Brandon Bochenski responded: “You will not threaten people in here, Mr. Spicer.”

“I said I should have,” Spicer replied. “That’s not a threat. Call it what you want there, sissy boy. You can sit behind your desk there and pretend you’re tough. You’re not. It’s not about that, it’s about how you treat people. …”

Comments during meetings have become personal.

“Don’t you people have any soul, any morals?” resident Dennis Kadlec asked on April 17. “I found out today that Sande’s children not only speak Mandarin, they write in Mandarin. And Chinese is harder to learn than English. And I know that for a fact. And he has at least two children that fly.”

Bochenski interjected: “Mr. Kadlec, can you not speak about board members' children? You need to stop that. I think that should be very obvious.”

Kadlec replied: “I’m sorry, but it’s the children of this city that I’m concerned about because the jeopardy you’re willing to put them in is unbelievable. You have no conscience whatsoever for anybody other than yourselves.”

Sande said he has been surprised by the personnel attacks and physical threats that have been made toward council members over the months.

“I don't know why people have become so unwilling to state their case and move on,” he said. “It's become scorched earth. I hear it over and over again: ‘you're not listening to the people.’ No, I listen. I listen all the time. I'm listening to lots of people and there’s lots of different opinions. And just because my conclusion is different than your opinion, doesn't mean I haven't heard you. It just means we disagree. But for some reason people don't get that.”

Other long-serving council members, including Ken Vein and Vice President Bret Weber, also say the environment is new, coming after discussions began about Fufeng.

“This has been the most I’ve ever seen of this magnitude,” Vein said.

It’s a bit reminiscent of public concern and comments that came in the wake of the Flood of 1997. Those were turbulent times, too, as residents and city leaders clashed about rebuilding efforts.

“The closest thing we can probably point to is some of the flood response activities that the City Council ultimately had to make decisions on,” City Administrator Todd Feland said. “That was a sustained (topic) with a lot of citizen input and some of it heated in that time period as part of rebuilding the community.”

Weber said comments made about individual council members have increased with the end of Fufeng. Also, he said, it isn’t necessarily new.

“With the end of Fufeng and they're losing their reason for being there, they are making more personal attacks,” Weber said. “Especially of President Sande. I've kind of been a target along the way, but it's primarily been President Sande. And then there's been some really foul, direct attacks on the Mayor Bochenski that are slightly new, but none of that's brand new. That’s been part of their shtick the whole time.”

Both Sande and Weber said several of those who attend the meeting want to create a scene.

“And I believe right now it's become all theatrics,” Sande said. “People are just looking for, I don't know, (to) get either their name in the paper or a video clip or whatever they want to see themselves. I don't know if it's 15 minutes of fame that they're looking for or what it is, but it's not substantive. And I think we need to get back to substantive.”

In a separate interview with the Herald, Spicer said he and others have attended meetings to inform the public of the Fufeng subject matter.

“We’re not there for the City Council, we’re there to let the public know what’s going on, and to try to let them know how our City Council has overreached their bounds …” Spicer said.

The comments directed at council members haven’t gone unnoticed by other Grand Forks residents, including Gretchen Graf.

“I have come to say thank you for allowing people to speak and being gracious to them,” Graf said during the May 1 City Council meeting. “I know for myself I don’t always do my best work in a negative atmosphere when people are yelling at me and I thought that might be true for you.”

In a separate interview with the Herald, Graf said she wanted to share a positive message with council members after hearing some of the remarks that have been made toward them in the past. When telling others about the comments made at council members, Graf said people are generally surprised as well.

“I would say that when I tell the story of hearing the tone of comments, that people are equally surprised. I think the right word is ‘sad,’” Graf said.

Allowing for public comments at council meetings is important, said Graf, a pastor at Family of God Church in East Grand Forks, which advocates for justice issues. Graf said she would like to see comments made in a more respectful manner.

“My only issue is, let’s be nice to each other even when we disagree,” she said.

When the council made the last round of changes to the comment portion of meetings, the idea was to create “a standard of what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable during public meetings,” Sande said at the time.

The changes included:

● Increasing each speaker's time limit from three minutes to five.

● Moving the citizen comment portion ahead in the agenda so that it follows announcements.

● Keeping the current rule that says people can’t share their given time with others.

● Requiring those who wish to speak at City Council meetings to submit a comment card — which includes their name, address and subject — before the council meetings start at 5:30 p.m.

● Limiting written statements to two and a half pages.

Council members also agreed to turn off the comment section during livestreams of council meetings on Facebook.

Sande said moving the comment portion to the beginning of the meetings has been helpful to address questions.

“I'm seeing all the negativity and think that it's great to bring the comments to the beginning of the meeting so that as the meeting progresses, hopefully we can answer some of the questions,” Sande said. “Now they’re just angry statements, but back months ago when people would come with questions, during presentations we can actually answer some of those questions.”

Potential change

Now, additional policies are under consideration. One is to limit council comments to those who live or own property in Grand Forks.

Spicer said the proposed policy would take away from those in the surrounding area that want to share their input on topics that may impact them.

“I can take that under consideration if it’s topics that don’t involve surrounding communities,” he said. “But when you have an issue like Fufeng and whatever else, that’s far out in the community, let alone the nation. I think anybody that’s concerned with this issue should have time. It’s five minutes. I mean, are they really giving up that much that they can’t listen to a couple people from the surrounding area that are concerned? No, I'm definitely against that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another potential policy brought forward by Vein and supported by Weber is to move council comments to the Committee of the Whole meetings, which occur each Monday that the council does not meet. The Committee of the Whole is entirely comprised of council members, who use that time to consider items, rather than make final decisions.

Vein said he thinks back to what was working for citizen comments in the 1980s and ’90s. Vein said having comments during the committee meetings would also allow for more time for council members to consider the comments being made.

“So I was proposing somewhat of the same (concept),” he said. “The meeting rooms may be different, but people would be able to speak on each item in committee so that you got most of the information discussed in committee and then you could respond to that. Or think about it during the week or whatever it is.”

Not all council members are in favor of additional comment changes, including Rebecca Osowski.

“I just feel like it doesn’t make us look great when every time we run into an instance we go and try to change things up and switch them around,” Osowski said during the April 24 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Citizen comment policies from other cities are also being reviewed. In Fargo each resident is given two and half minutes to speak, and the entire resident comment portion of City Commission meetings is 30 minutes. Other guidelines relate to discriminatory and inflammatory language not being tolerated, and that when speaking, residents must address an issue, not a person.

Devils Lake City Commission’s citizen comment policies are more similar to Grand Forks City Council. Each speaker is limited to five minutes, the time from one speaker can’t be given to another and speakers must submit a comment card prior to the start of a meeting.

Feland said prior to the policy changes approved by council members last year, the agenda format for City Council meetings had not changed much since it was implemented in the early 2000’s.

Moving forward

With more discussion on citizen comment policies set to occur at the Monday, May 8, Committee of the Whole meeting, Sande said clear rules are needed to address current conduct.

“We haven't provided a clear set of rules. We haven't in the past because we haven't needed them,” he said. “Apparently, we need a clear set of rules of what's acceptable and what's not. And that way people will know how they're supposed to act. So I'll take the blame for it. But I'm also going to try to fix it.”

Feland said the city is on the right track for public engagement at meetings moving forward.

“I think we’re going in the right direction,” he said. “It certainly has been a challenging slog going through these challenging issues. At the end of the day we all appreciate citizen comments and making citizen government and city government the best it can be.”