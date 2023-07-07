Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
After more than a month evading arrest, Grand Forks attempted murder suspected apprehended

He is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle on May 21.

052423 SWAT1.jpg
Grand Forks SWAT team members enter an apartment in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant in a north Grand Forks neighborhood at the corner of 13th Ave. N. and Shakespeare Road Monday, May 22, 2023.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
By Sav Kelly
Today at 10:27 AM

GRAND FORKS — Attempted murder suspect Omar Agustin Martin was apprehended on Thursday evening, July 6, after evading law enforcement for more than a month.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, Martinez was arrested by the U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force, which consists of Deputy U.S. Marshals and officers from the Grand Forks Police Department, Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department, Cass County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Sheriff's Office. The East Grand Forks Police Department and Minnesota Pine to Prairie Task Force also assisted, the release said.

Martinez, 25, is accused of shooting at a vehicle occupied by a man and child on May 21.

By Sav Kelly
