After more than a century downtown, Herald moves to Grand Forks' south side

GRAND FORKS — In the spring of 1997, Herald Publisher Mike Maidenberg found himself where he never imagined he would be: in a small boat motoring into downtown Grand Forks, its engine bumping off the streets submerged under the Flood of 1997, floating past the ruined remains of a community that had watched its protections against the rising Red River fail.

It was, just days earlier, a near-unthinkable voyage, but even now it was still unsettling. The boat started at Washington Street, floating over the streets and under tree branches, and it was tough going. The river was no longer just a ribbon of water, but a community-wide lake, and was tugging toward lower ground, drifting past driveways, basements and storefronts.

Tony Ridder, CEO of the newspaper’s parent company at the time, was there, too, alongside Maidenberg and another newspaper executive to inspect the damage. The boat, guided by a North Dakota Fish and Game worker, drew up alongside the downtown Herald buildings. What they found has been written and recalled over and over in the quarter-century since: a burned-out newsroom and floodwaters creeping through offices.

“I am surprised to behold a crane with a wrecking ball slamming against the front of our burned building,” Maidenberg wrote in a journal of the flood. “The boat driver says the city ordered this action to extinguish any remaining fire. No one has sought our permission. I note our skywalk from the main building to the Third Street building is still standing, anchored to the ruins of the back wall.”

It was the remnants of a home, but not much more. But in the days and weeks from that moment, Herald brass nursed an idea: that it could be home once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Tony had the vision, and I certainly felt I had a vision, that if we rebuilt downtown, we could be a symbol of a new Grand Forks and a new, greater Grand Forks, anchored in this historic part,” Maidenberg said.

Maidenberg remembers that decision as critical — not just for the newspaper, but for the rest of the city. There had been talk of relocating displaced downtown institutions elsewhere, but the Herald’s willingness to come back downtown helped make reconstruction possible.

“When we announced that the Herald is going to rebuild, and rebuild downtown, I think it was electrifying,” said Maidenberg, who is now retired and living in California. “People took note.”

The Grand Forks Herald building is shown in this file photo. (Herald staff photo)

The Herald building, an unofficial memorial to the community's return from the worst of the Flood of 1997, has been in the news again lately: sold to the city in a deal announced in 2019 , and now vacated by the Herald as it moves to a new location in the city’s southern end. Although the Herald moved earlier this month, its official final day of tenancy will be May 31. The new office is located at 3535 31st Street South.

It closes a downtown chapter that dates back to the Herald’s founding, and makes the Herald the latest in a long line of newspapers around the country to move out of their historic downtown homes. Korrie Wenzel, the Herald’s publisher and executive editor, has said limited downtown parking as well as the building’s large size — which its staff no longer needs — were the major factors in the paper’s departure.

In an address to city leaders in April , Wenzel also expressed frustration with issues such as snow removal and the building’s heating and cooling.

The newspaper has changed significantly since the flood days, with a vast digital presence, Fargo-based ownership and fewer printing days each week. But Wenzel said that while the move out of the building will bring bittersweet moments, it won’t change the paper’s daily operations.

“There are a lot of ghosts in that building,” he said, meaning the many employees who over the years have written important stories and played an important part of Grand Forks’ daily life and still have dear memories inside its walls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been (at the Herald) nine years, and it is hard to walk out of there,” he added. “We haven’t turned out the lights ceremoniously on our workspace, but we will.”

Where news was made

Mike Jacobs, editor of the Herald in 1998, sat in his office that summer and thought about how far everything had come. Just the previous year, downtown had been destroyed; now, he was looking out the window of a new building, watching the flags hanging at nearby City Hall, the federal building and Central High School.

“All of these flags,” he wrote in a column in those early days back in the building, “emphasize that our new building is in the heart of the community. Probably, that is the reason that (former longtime Herald Publisher) M.M. Oppegard chose this location in the first place. It was near the places where the news was made.”

Jacobs joined the Herald around 1980 – when the might of the local paper, both big and small, went unquestioned. It was the first and last word on current events, the stitching in the fabric of the community.

The building was crowded back then, with an army of journalists and a platoon of advertising representatives and circulation employees. The total staff was probably between 150 and 160, Jacobs recalls; the building was cluttered with papers, employees sharing desks, and the clatter of teletype machines bringing the news of the world to the upper prairie.

“Of course, the press started just before midnight, and the whole building shook,” he said. “It was a happening place.”

And it had been for decades. An old pamphlet in the Herald files describes the paper, founded in 1879, as occupying “the finest newspaper quarters west of St. Paul,” with a “large business in stationery.” An image shows a strong, four-story brick building with a corniced tower — among the earliest versions of the newspaper’s offices.

That building was located near the corner of Kittson and South Third Street. The Herald moved into the building in 1890, after occupying a series of smaller offices in the previous 11 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The news service of the Herald is unexcelled, covering not only the local field, but giving the full Associated Press telegraphic reports, supplemented by specials from a small army of correspondents,” the pamphlet continued. “State news is made a special feature, and as an advertising medium the paper is unequaled.”

In the early 1930s, the Herald moved to its familiar spot at the corner of Second Avenue and North Fourth Street. Prior to the flood, the Herald occupied two buildings along Second Avenue North, connected by a walkway over the alley.

Aside from temporary quarters after the flood – in places like the Manvel School and later in the building currently occupied by Harbor Freight on South Columbia Road – the Herald has spent its life headquartered downtown.

Jacobs was editor during the Flood of 1997, when the newspaper continued publishing through “hell and high water,” as many witnesses – and a famous Herald headline – now remember it. The episode is now recalled as perhaps the community’s darkest moment but unquestionably the Herald’s finest hour, when it held the community’s civic life between its broadsheet pages for a community reeling from disaster. For those efforts, it won a Pulitzer Prize in Public Service.

Maidenberg – who was publisher for 20 years – retired in 2003, and Jacobs was promoted to take his place. When Jacobs retired in 2014, Wenzel was brought in from Forum Communications Company's Mitchell, South Dakota, newspaper as his replacement.

In recent years, the paper has decreased its footprint. After the flood, the printing press moved to a new facility just west of I-29, a location change intended to avoid future flooding. In recent years, press consolidation throughout the company means the Herald’s printing is done in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Since the city’s purchase of the downtown building, the Herald has occupied a smaller footprint inside, as City Hall increasingly positions the rest of the space as a tech accelerator.

With its departure from the city center, the Herald joins newspapers across the country that have shed expensive downtown real estate as pressures on local journalism have mounted. Notably, the Chicago Tribune left its neo-gothic skyscraper in the heart of the city in 2018, the same year the Los Angeles Times left its own downtown digs — both leaving historic buildings that were once avatars of the towering role they played in their communities.

And the move isn’t just for major metro dailies. Smaller papers around the U.S. have felt the financial pushes and pulls that claimed the longtime homes of papers from Bay City, Michigan, to Columbus, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Herald’s departure from the building will free up more than 4,252 square feet of office real estate. City Administrator Todd Feland said City Hall is in talks with a handful of groups to fill the space. With business growth at the building and throughout downtown, Feland is excited about the future.

“The media and the newspaper industry has changed and adapted. I think how important the Grand Forks Herald is for reporting local and regional news despite not being in their namesake building after all these decades, and I think we want to honor that tradition,” he said, noting renovations of the building.

What’s the next chapter for the Herald? Once the symbol of the community’s resilience — and a center of public information — it’s now leaving behind the most tangible symbol of its success.

“I don’t see this as a great milestone for anything but the building. I don’t see a change in how we do anything,” Wenzel said.

He joked that in the age of remote work and digital publishing, the newspaper could be run out of his home basement without sacrificing the quality of the work Herald reporters do.

“We continue being what we are and what we always have been,” Wenzel said.