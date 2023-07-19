After big 2022, Thief River Falls Airport planning expansions

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn – Following a year of record-setting passenger numbers, Thief River Falls Regional Airport is planning for future expansion.

Joe Hedrick, airport manager, said the airport has received a $270,000 grant to conduct a terminal study, which will assess future passenger demand, and examine the merits of expanding or rebuilding.

Hedrick said the existing terminal – built in the early 1970s – is obsolete by today’s standards. In addition to crowding due to rising passenger numbers – with the airport seeing a 23-year high in passengers last year – Hedrick cited a lack of accessible facilities for passengers with disabilities, and inefficient heating and cooling systems as challenges.

“It’s just a very poorly-envisioned building,” he said. “It’s not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. Utility costs for heating and cooling are not efficient. We have 30-passenger aircraft coming in ... with the potential for 50 seat aircraft if demand spikes. We only have seating in the secure area for 22 people. The building was also not really designed with the types of security requirements we see today. As you put more people through security, they have to wait longer, and there’s no bathroom for them post security.”

Hedrick said that by conducting the study, he is hopeful the airport will be eligible for funds available through the $1 trillion 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill – of which $5 billion has been earmarked for airport terminal improvement projects over the next five years.

“Of that $5 billion, 20% has been set aside for improvements at non-hub airports – smaller terminals the size of Thief River Falls,” he said. “We’re thinking that by doing this terminal study, we are positioning ourselves in a way to be more competitive – because it is a competitive grant process – for that Airport Terminal Program (ATP) grant.”

The airport also purchased a new $800,000 fire truck last year– a Rosenbauer Panther – funded by an FAA grant.

The airport is also constructing a new $15.3 million, 30,000-square-foot air cargo hangar, which Hedrick said will be funded through a combination of state and federal dollars.

A new construction project at Thief River Falls Regional Airport is shown in this Herald photo from July 12, 2023. The new cargo hangar is being funded through state and federal funds. Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

Of the $15.3 million, $7.5 million comes from congressional directed funding, which Hedrick said came at the behest of U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tina Smith, D-Minn. Prior to receiving the congressional funds, Hedrick said the airport received $5.5 million in state funds as part of Minnesota’s 2020 bonding bill.

To bridge the remaining $2.3 million gap in the project’s budget, Hedrick said the airport successfully petitioned the state Legislature for an additional $3 million during its last biennial session, which will also help offset inflationary pressures on building costs.

“As these prices continued to spike throughout the pandemic, we realized we needed more help,” he said. “That leaves us with a couple hundred thousand extra for escalation, because when we estimated the cost of the hangar’s caster decking system at $500,000, that was in 2021 dollars.”

Thief River Falls is served by Denver Air, which offers jet service direct to Minneapolis. Denver Air's jets are larger than the previous carrier, Boutique Air. The change came in June 2020, and in the years since, passenger numbers have increased.

