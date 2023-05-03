Additions to UND's Fritz Pollard Athletic Center to break ground this summer

GRAND FORKS – UND will begin construction on $20 million of additions to the Fritz Pollard Athletic Center this summer, following approval from the State Board of Higher Education last month.

The project is funded entirely through private donations, collected by the UND Alumni Association and Foundation. The additions will include new locker rooms, weight rooms and a facility for UND’s sports medicine department.

According to Mike Pieper, associate vice president of facilities at UND, the existing Fritz Pollard Athletic Center — completed in 2015 — is smaller than its intended design of 196,000 square feet, and the desire for additions has been discussed ever since.

“They ended up building only a little over 150,000 square feet, so this addition has kind of been hanging out there since they opened,” Pieper said. “We’ve been working with the (Alumni) Foundation and athletics to get this done.”

Pieper said groundbreaking for the additions will take place this summer, with the goal of completion by fall of 2024.

UND President Andrew Armacost said the additions to Pollard will benefit athletes greatly.

“It’s a really exciting project,” Armacost said. “If you think about the amount of work and effort our student athletes put forward both on the field and in the classroom, having facilities that are worthy of their competitiveness is an important step for the university to take.”

Mike Mannausau, vice president of development at the Foundation, called the project “a continuation of the original Pollard Athletic Center.”

Mannausau said the fundraising process involved reaching out individually to donors — several of whom contributed to the construction of the original facility — and stressing the importance of the additions to the success of UND’s athletes.

“The process has been having multiple one-on-one and small group conversations, and sharing the vision of the athletic department and the importance of this project with regards to our student athletes,” Mannausau said. “Particularly for the 10 sports that are going to benefit from a day-to-day standpoint.”

Mannausau also said the facility has benefited the community greatly over the past few years, and believes the additions will also benefit youth athletes.

“Whether it be COVID testing — I don’t know how many thousands of people have been through there — or track meets, I believe it has really lived up to its goal of being a great community asset,” Mannausau said. “We envision this to be an extension of what we already have in the existing Pollard – with the opportunity to host track meets, soccer and football camps in addition to the student athletes on campus.”

The additions coincide with UND’s Memorial Village project, adjacent to the Pollard. The planned five-story building will feature athletic offices and academic support services for student athletes on the first floor, with the remaining four stories housing 99 market-rate apartments. A walkway or “hawkway” as UND officials have termed it, will connect the village to the Pollard.

Additionally, UND will replace its outdoor track and turf field at the former site of Memorial Stadium, the former home of UND football.

“I think in fact, the track predates the flood of 1997, so it’s about time we update those,” Armacost said.

