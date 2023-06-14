Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, June 14

News Local

Accessibility and comfort among four pillars of placemaking discussed during Pillars of Place conference

The theme of this year’s conference was to provide community members with the needed knowledge and inspiration to create spaces that will promote quality of life.

Pillars of Place 1.jpg
Jane Loscheider, an occupational therapist who specializes in seating and wheeled mobility and an assistant professor at UND in the Occupational Therapy program, talks about universal design in placemaking during the Downtown: Pillars of Place conference on June 13, 2023, at Freedom Church in Grand Forks.
Meghan Arbegast / Grand Forks Herald
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 3:10 PM

GRAND FORKS — Ensuring a space is accessible to everyone is a key factor in universal design, and the concept was highlighted during the Downtown: Pillars of Place conference on June 13.

“Accessible for one person is not accessible for all people,” said Jane Loscheider, an occupational therapist who specializes in seating and wheeled mobility and an assistant professor at UND in the Occupational Therapy program.

The Downtown Development Association has put on a conference for three years now. This year’s theme was to provide community members with the needed knowledge and inspiration to create spaces that will promote quality of life.

Four guest speakers talked about each of the four pillars of placemaking, including the uses and activities; sociability; comfort and image; and accessibility to a crowd of around 40.

During her portion of the conference, Loscheider provided attendees with information on creating a space that is accessible to everyone. Loscheider stressed the difference between accessible design versus universal design.

“When we think about accessibility, it’s really built with a specific condition or a specific person in mind, where universal design is designed for all people. So there’s differences,” Loscheider said. “So when I hear about a patient that’s looking for a handicap accessible apartment, and we can all in our mind kind of think about what that might look like, the reality is that they often are not accessible for that person.”

For instance, while the American with Disabilities Act has a minimum requirement that a door width must be 32 inches, Loscheider that needed door width can differ depending on the type of wheelchair someone uses.

Universal design keeps the aesthetic and usability of products and the built environment in mind while ensuring everyone regardless of their age, ability or status of life can use that space.

Loscheider said universal design benefits everyone including those with vision impairments, people who are hard of hearing, people with autism, people with varying levels of mobility, people with impaired cognition and non-English speaking people. 

Some concepts of universal design in spaces include automatic faucets, toilets and hand dryers in bathrooms. Other concepts of universal design include having signs with symbols, motion detected light switches, wider doorways and ramps.

At the end of her presentation, Loscheider challenged some of those in attendance to use a wheelchair to get to a restaurant in East Grand Forks. The challenge provided a way for attendees to think about accessibility in different spaces both outside and inside. Loscheider asked those who accepted the challenge to take note of the available handicap parking spaces at the restaurant they were going to, along with the challenges they faced at crosswalks and entryways.

In addition to Loscheider, other speakers included Nathan Navratil, who spoke about the comfort and image in a space. Navratil runs Foley, a design studio focusing on brand identity and illustration. In 2021 he joined Drekker Brewing/Brewhalla as a creative director.

During his portion of the conference Navratil spoke about the use of space in Brewhalla Hotel , which features a market with several restaurants and shops, located in downtown Fargo. Among one of the important lessons Navratil provided attendees is to be authentic to their brand and business

“As a business … we are doing the things we want to do so we have fun while working. And if we do it well, people are going to join in on that,” Navratil said.

Blue Weber, a community outreach specialist with Bolton & Menk, said an example of the DDA honing in on authenticity was hosting the inaugural Average Person Winter Olympics earlier this year.

Brandon Baumbach, the business manager with Grand Forks Public Schools, spoke about the uses and activities in a space. Hamzat Koriko, the Community Outreach Specialist with the city of Grand Forks who is also an instructor at UND along with a bilingual playwright and director, spoke about the sociability associated with a space.

At the end of the conference attendees implemented what they learned to develop a placemaking opportunity. The DDA awarded one group with a $2,000 grant, made possible by a partnership with Blue Zones Grand Forks, to implement the placemaking project.

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
