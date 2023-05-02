'A sense of belonging': UND Pride Center offers space for celebrations, tough conversations, director says

GRAND FORKS — Flags adorn the UND Pride Center, a flurry of colors representing different identities to show all students can come in to find a community. The center is a relatively new addition to UND, opening in 2017, but has drawn in students from across campus.

Director Jeff Maliskey said these types of centers provide students with resources, a sense of belonging, an opportunity to navigate conversations about inclusion and acceptance and altogether help them to succeed.

“Our pride centers, our LGBTQ resource centers, they serve as a cultural hub, as a space for students to gather and find community,” he said. “And we know when students are engaged … when they have a sense of belonging, they’re more likely to succeed academically and personally.”

Without resources like these, students may feel isolated. Maliskey cited his own experiences in college and how something like the UND Pride Center could have made his time as a student better.

“I think about how different my collegiate experience would have been if I had places to go where I could talk about what I was experiencing, being able to navigate what it means to come out and explore my identity,” he said. “And I didn't have that and it was very isolating at times.”

The UND Pride Center, housed on the second floor of the Memorial Union, provides LGBTQ+ students space to talk, study and find community.

“It came out of demands from students and an organization known as the Ten Percent Society [now called The Queer & Trans Alliance] at the time, that's the oldest LGBTQ student org at the university and in the state of North Dakota,” Jeff Maliskey, director of the UND Pride Center, said. “But they were really advocating for having a space on campus and having a professional staff member for serving LGBTQ+ students.”

Maliskey was named the director in August, but previously served in other roles in the center. He is the only full-time staff member, though he is helped by student assistants.

For Maliskey, his favorite part of his job is working with the students and watching them grow as people.

“I think a lot of times when I meet students they are kind of more shy or they're not super outgoing,” he said. “They're still trying to figure everything out, and then I just get to watch them grow into the amazing humans that they are.”

But, there are also challenges. For Maliskey, a big one is how to navigate through the cultural aspects, having conversations about how to talk about inclusion and visibility, and how students live in a culture that might not be accepting.

“... We still have a long way to go as a nation and globally as well when it comes to queer and trans inclusion,” he said.

There are also challenges in North Dakota. There have been a number of bills aimed at trans health care and similar subjects. Maliskey said it’s been a topic of conversation for students and staff alike. Students have many questions about the legislation: “how is this going to impact [my] academics? How is it going to impact [my] ability to continue to have a positive experience on college campuses? If I attend this university in this state, what is that going to mean for me? Do I want to continue to attend this university? What type of protections will I have? How am I going to be treated? Am I going to be safe? Do I have access to equitable resources?”

Higher education is also taking note of these bills and how they may deter students and staff from pursuing education or job opportunities at certain universities.

“I think that's one of the biggest … concerns that we have in higher education right now is how are these bills impacting student enrollment,” Maliskey said. “How is it impacting workforce development of getting queer and trans identifying faculty and staff to want to work in our institutions of higher education up in states where they might not necessarily feel they are accepted or will have that sense of belonging or protection?”

North Dakota has passed multiple bills recently that will affect trans individuals. Among these are bills impacting gender-affirming care for minors, restrictions on trans athletes in both K-12 and collegiate athletics and on Wednesday, April 26, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill which will require jails, prisons and public college dorms to designate their bathrooms and showers exclusively for male or female use.

Though these recent bills have caused concern for students on campus, the UND Pride Center still pushes for them to enjoy their time at the university through discussions and celebrations.

The Pride Center hosts multiple events throughout the year, coinciding with national holidays and events, including Coming Out Day, Trans Awareness Week and LGBTQ History Month. April is Campus Pride Month, giving UND students a month of celebration. June is recognized as Pride Month in the United States, but most students aren’t on campus at that time.

One particularly important event is the Lavender Graduation & Pride Awards. Typically held at the end of April, Lavender Graduation is held to recognize the accomplishments of LGBTQ+ students and the challenges they face, as well as give them cords to wear during graduation. The Pride Awards recognize those who have made a difference in LGBTQ+ students’ lives, and the two events together are meant to be a celebration of and for the students.

The center provides the LGBTQ+ Ally Workshop, which offers ally training to students and faculty. Maliskey said about 250 staff and faculty have attended the workshop since he started hosting it, and estimated the amount of students who have attended is twice that amount.

While the Pride Center is seeing positive reception, Maliskey has noted possible further improvements to inclusivity on campus, though he said these are not exclusive to UND, but these are also discussions nationally.

“We have pockets of inclusion on campus,” he said. “My end goal is that it's not just the Pride Center where our LGBTQ students … find that belonging, that sense of belonging, that sense of community. I want them to feel that across all of campus and I just don't think that we're there yet.”

One thing Maliskey would like to see is more inclusive curriculum in UND’s academic programs. When talking about people’s lived experiences, he wants for there to be more conversations about intersections of identities, such as Black queer and trans individuals, and queer and trans individuals with disabilities.

“How are we talking about their intersectional identities as well and educating and bringing that awareness to many of our academic programs?” Maliskey said.

As for the center itself, Maliskey has some different goals for the future, such as more full-time staff and a future expansion of the center. He said he would also like to offer students more programmatic initiatives.

“I would love to see engagement with an LGBTQ minor or a major program, and looking at ways we can engage in our research as a newer or emerging field in higher education with queer and trans research,” he said.

For students who want to come to the Pride Center, but might be nervous about it, Maliskey encourages them to reach out via phone, email, or by contacting the center’s social media accounts. He wants all students to feel welcome, and having one initial conversation can be a good place to start.

“I always go for the model, ‘if my door is open, come on in,’” Maliskey said. “Regardless of how you identify or what you are here to talk about, if the door is open I want you to be able to feel like this is your space.”