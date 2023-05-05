A look back: Efforts of Grand Forks settler Thomas Walsh deserve to be remembered

One of Grand Forks’ first pioneers, Thomas Walsh was born in County Louth, Ireland in 1822. His family immigrated to Canada in 1824, farming in Quebec. Thomas trained to be a tailor and moved to Burlington, Vermont, at age 18, working there for two years before returning to Quebec.

In 1845 he married Elenora (Nora) Ranson in St. Louis de France, Quebec. Children George and Caroline were born there before relocating in 1849 to Willsboro, New York, where two more sons were born, Charles and Edmund.

The Walsh family settled in Henderson, Minnesota, in 1856. Situated on the Minnesota River, Henderson was an important “jumping off” point for the Minnesota Valley Oxcart Trail, which ran northwest to Lake Traverse and north to present-day Abercrombie, where carts could go north on the Red River Trail or farther west along the western boundary of the Red River Valley on the North Dakota Trail. There, the route was drier and the Red River tributaries were easier to ford.

Walsh operated a dry goods store in Henderson. At the age of 38, he enlisted in Company I of the Minnesota Tenth Infantry on the 14 of August, 1862. Days later, on Aug. 18, a group of Dakota warriors attacked settlers in the Minnesota River Valley, beginning the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

George Walsh joined his father in Company I in November 1862 at age 18. The Tenth Minnesota took part in several important battles of the Dakota War, including Fort Ridgley and Birch Cooley. In October 1863 the Minnesota Tenth Infantry was sent to St. Louis, Missouri, and was permanently assigned to the Department of the Missouri in defense of the Union in the Civil War.

Thomas and George Walsh fought in several important battles: Tupelo, Mississippi, Pocahontas, Arkansas and, in December 1864, at the Battle of Nashville where Thomas was wounded. He was shot through the shoulders, injuring his spine.

Thomas spent three months recuperating, finally rejoining his company in New Orleans. In 1865 the Tenth Minnesota fought again at Spanish Fort and Montgomery, Alabama, before the Confederacy was finally defeated. They were mustered out of service at Fort Snelling, Minnesota on Aug. 19, 1865.

Thomas and George returned to Henderson. Thomas operated his dry goods business and served as the town’s postmaster. George went into the printing business. In 1868, George Walsh married Laura Griggs, sister of Alexander Griggs, who operated a steamboat on the Minnesota River. Griggs traveled west to the Red River in 1870 to run freight on flatboats downstream to Fort Garry, studying the river in order to make plans for a new steamboat he would build in 1871 for James J. Hill – the Selkirk.

When Griggs first encountered Grand Forks, he recognized the value of its location due to the intersection of two navigable rivers; the Red and Red Lake. He made a land claim along the riverbank intending to build a town and, back in Henderson, recruited other settlers to come and settle here. Among these recruits was Thomas Walsh.

Griggs’ pioneers made their way from Henderson to McCauleyville, on the Minnesota side of the Red River from Ft. Abercrombie, via train, stagecoach and horse-driven wagons. The intent was to make the final stretch of their journey via the Red River on the completed Selkirk from McCauleyville to Grand Forks. The boat was not ready, however. Instead, they acquired a flatboat, letting the Red River’s current carry them the rest of the way. Griggs’ party arrived at Grand Forks on April 15, 1871. The Selkirk arrived a few days later, stopping along its first trip to Fort Garry.

Thomas Walsh recalled Grand Forks at that time: There was an old teepee, an oxcart and a couple of log cabins. Along with their personal items, the Griggs pioneers transported the workings for a saw mill and supplies to start a dry goods store. Thomas Walsh built the first frame house in Grand Forks and Griggs the second. In partnership, Griggs and Walsh opened the first dry goods store in Grand Forks in the fall.

As if making land claims and building new homes wasn’t enough, Walsh was involved in creating Grand Forks’ first voting precinct in July 1871. It extended 15 miles west of the Red River and its north-south boundaries were the Goose and Turtle rivers. Thomas Walsh, Sanford C. Cady and John Fadden were appointed Judges of Election. John Fadden, also formerly of Henderson, arrived with his family by wagon around the first of July.

In 1874, territorial Governor John L. Pennington appointed Thomas Walsh, David Reeves, Alexander Griggs and George Wheeler Commissioners to organize Grand Forks County. The organization was completed on March 2, 1875, with the following officers: James Elton, register of deeds, Nicholas Hoffman, sheriff, George Wheeler, superintendent of schools, Thomas Walsh, treasurer and judge of probate. Walsh and Reeves also served as justices of the peace. Thomas Campbell and James Mulligan were named constables.

George Walsh reunited with his parents in Grand Forks in 1875 to work as a clerk for the Red River Transportation Company. Previously, he worked as a printer in St. Paul. In July 1875 he started Grand Forks’ first newspaper, a weekly he named the Plaindealer.

After four years, Thomas Walsh sold his interest in the dry goods store to the Hudson’s Bay Company. Like many of our early pioneers, he took part in the real estate business.

According to Henry Arnold’s “History of Grand Forks County, 1900,” Thomas Walsh served as register of deeds for Grand Forks County for six years. One artifact in the Myra Museum connected to him is a knob-handled walking stick given to him from the employees of the Register of Deeds Office. Its brass handle is inscribed with his name and dated 1883.

Nora Walsh died after a long illness in 1896. According to her obituary, she and Thomas lived for 25 years in the frame house near the river that he built in 1871. In 1900, Thomas resided in the home of his granddaughter, Florence Wineman (daughter of George Walsh and Laura Griggs and wife of Grand Forks City Attorney Jacob Wineman.)

Thomas Walsh died on Nov. 14, 1915. His funeral was held at St. Michael’s Catholic church. On the day of his funeral, all flags in Grand Forks were lowered to half-staff in his honor. He was survived by his youngest son, Edmund Walsh and his family of Crookston. Granddaughter Florence was also mentioned in his obituary. His eldest son, George, preceded him in death in 1911 at the Minnesota Soldiers Home. His son Charles Walsh died in 1875. The fate of Caroline Walsh, his only daughter, is unknown.

In local history it is usually Thomas’ son George Walsh who is recognized for his achievements. Walsh County is named after him. It was George Walsh’s leadership in the Territorial Legislature that ensured that the University of North Dakota would be located in Grand Forks. For these and other accomplishments, George deserves recognition. However, the life of Thomas Walsh also deserves to be remembered. He was an Irish immigrant who grew up on a farm in Quebec, a tailor who became a merchant, who served as a soldier in defense of the Union and then helped build Grand Forks – literally by felling trees and sawing lumber.

Astonishingly, there is no known photograph of Thomas Walsh – I have pursued every resource that I can think of and turned up nothing. The Minnesota Historical Society has a reunion photograph of veterans of Company I, Tenth Minnesota Infantry, however the men in the photo are not identified. The Grand Forks Herald reported that Thomas did attend a reunion of the Tenth Minnesota in St. Paul but I have no way of knowing which face in the photograph may be his.

Hopefully, one day, a portrait will be discovered and we can put a face to the name of this remarkable man.

The author of this article, Leah Byzewski, is director of the Grand Forks County Historical Society.