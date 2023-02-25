A builder of boats in pioneer times, Reeves name lives on in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — David Porter Reeves was born in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles south of Pittsburgh, along the eastern bank of the Monongahela River. The Reeves family has deep roots in America, extending back to the 17th century in New Jersey and New York.

When he was 25, he married Elizabeth Wilkens from nearby West Brownsville, Pennsylvania. Their first child, Emma Jane, was born in October 1855. Shortly after, David joined a party of gold seekers bound for French Gulch, California.

Two letters that he sent home to Elizabeth survive, one dated July 8 and one dated Sept. 6. In July he reported on the Fourth of July festivities in French Gulch “… some was gaming some was horse racing and some was drunk and fighting.” He and Charles Byron went “a fishing in the crick” and caught a fine mess of trout.

In September he wrote to let her know that he received her letter and was well, hoping that she and little Emma were the same. He says that he has a piece of gold for her “from the diggins” worth $9 and promises to give her a gold breast pin like the other mothers wear. He expects to start for home by Dec. 1, going by the isthmus of Panama, writing that it is healthier to cross in winter. The isthmus was a dangerous crossing, many travelers died from malaria; Reeves’ concern of the timing was reasonable.

By 1860 the Reeves family added two sons, Robert and William. David was working as a ship carpenter, according to the federal census. The census lists several boat builders and ship carpenters as occupations for other households in the same village. The 1863 Civil War Draft Registrations for Fayette County Pennsylvania also list David P. Reeves, age 31, ship carpenter. Between 1811 and 1888 the Monongahela boatyards produced over 3,000 steamboats according to the Rivers of Steel website.

Following the Civil War, the Reeves family joined the westward migration. Daughter Anna was born in Pennsylvania in 1862 but Rachel was born in Ohio in 1866. The Reeves’ youngest child, Elizabeth, was born in Princeton, Minnesota, in 1869.

In 1868 Reeves registered a land claim in Isanti County Minnesota at the Taylor’s Fall’s Land Office. He filed another claim in Mille Lacs County in 1873. Elizabeth would oversee the farming in Minnesota, hiring men for plowing and the harvest. In 1872, Norman Kittson hired David Reeves to build flatboats and steamboats farther west, on the Red River, for the Red River Transportation Company.

On May 29, 1872, Reeves wrote home from Breckenridge, Minn., that he was planking the barge he was working on and it would be done in two weeks. “Mr. Kittson will want me to take the barge down to Moorhead, this is about thirty miles below here and won’t take more than five days.” The steamboat Dakota was built for the Red River Transportation Company at Breckenridge in 1872; it is likely that Reeves took part in its construction as well.

In October 1872, Reeves wrote home again, planning to return home in three weeks. He informed Elizabeth that he intends to build a house when he returns and wants to make sure that the children will go to school.

Reeves wrote from Grand Forks, Dakota Territory, on March 20, 1873. He tells his wife “We are working hard to get ready for the opening of the river. We have done a heap of work and I think we will make it in time.” He then suggests she purchase some clothing and supplies so that eldest daughter, Emma, can go to school. Also, to find men to plow the fields for crops.

In June 1873 Reeves wrote from St. Paul that Mr. Kittson wants him to go to Chicago for a week but he would like Elizabeth to meet him in St. Paul when he returns. He instructs her to tell George Wheeler to help make the arrangements. A neighboring farmer, George Wheeler appears on the same page of the 1870 federal census as the Reeves family. In 1880, both families will be recorded in the federal census at Grand Forks.

Reeves’ Grand Forks Boatyard was by the river down from Kittson and Bruce avenues. South of the boatyard was Frank Viets’ combination saw and grist mill. Reeves used lumber from Viets for steamboat and flatboat and barge construction. The Cheyenne and Alpha steamboats were built at Grand Forks by Reeves. Barges were well built for re-use, towed behind steamboats. Flatboats were floated down to Winnipeg and then broken up for lumber.

In 1875 Reeves filed four land claims amounting to 160.16 acres in sections 10 and 11 in Grand Forks Township, Grand Forks County. Today, this includes the northern part of Reeves Drive; from the Red River to South Washington Street, and between Fourth Avenue South to Seventh Avenue South.

It is believed that the home at 423 Reeves Drive was originally the Reeves home in Grand Forks, though it’s not one hundred percent certain. The current owners are undertaking an extensive restoration of the home’s interior and have determined that the home is very old and has been altered over time. At the very least, the Reeves family lived in the vicinity of that lot when they relocated here in the mid-1870s.

Reeves was present when Grand Forks County was organized in 1875. He and Thomas Walsh were elected the county’s first justices of the peace.

In 1877 two of the Reeves daughters, Rachel and Annie, were enrolled at the St. Boniface convent school at St. Boniface, Manitoba.

Rachel wrote her parents on Oct. 15 that year, a witness to one of the most important events in the history of western Canada: the arrival of western Canada’s first railroad locomotive — Countess Dufferin, named after the wife of the Governor General of Canada, Lord Dufferin.

The locomotive, along with six flatcars and a caboose, were loaded onto barges at Fisher’s Landing, Minnesota, on the Red Lake River and propelled by the steamboat Selkirk down the Red River to St. Boniface, arriving on Oct. 9. Rachel reported that the children of the school watched the boats pass their school along the river. The students then walked a good distance to see the locomotive and cars unloaded at the railroad yards. There’s a good possibility that one or more of the barges used were built at Grand Forks by their father.

By the 1880s river transportation was mostly replaced by railroad transportation. Many of the steamboats were sold and used around Winnipeg and on the Saskatchewan River. David and Elizabeth Reeves purchased a farm in Higdem Township, Polk County, Minnesota, south of tOslo. They appear in the 1885 Minnesota census with their grown children William, 25; Annie, 22; Rachel, 19; and Elizabeth (Lizzie) 16. The oldest daughter, Emma, was married and living in Illinois. Robert, who learned boatbuilding from his father, moved west to Wenatchee, Washington, building steamboats for Alexander Griggs on the Columbia River.

David Reeves died on June 18, 1889, in Grand Forks. Elizabeth remained on the farm while her son William and then son-in-law Frank Swanson operated the farm. William moved to Wenatchee after 1900.

Elizabeth Reeves died on Feb. 12, 1922, on the farm. She was 88. Her eldest son, Robert, visited from Washington shortly before her death, as reported in the Grand Forks Herald. The Reeveses are buried in Memorial Park, near Gateway Drive in Grand Forks.

Locally today, the Reeves name is known for the elegant historic neighborhood near the Red River in Grand Forks. But it is the namesake of an important pioneer in the settlement of the Red River Valley who, as a builder of boats, aided in transporting people and goods to a remote frontier.

The author of this article, Leah Byzewski, is director of the Grand Forks County Historical Society.