A 1975 fire truck could be yours! Grand Forks Fire Department puts frontline aerial up for auction

GRAND FORKS – A 1975 aerial fire truck with decades of service at the Grand Forks Fire Department is up for auction.

The fire department doesn’t put aerial fire trucks up for auction very often, because there are only two in rotation at a time — one frontline and one reserve.

“It was actually our frontline aerial until 2000,” said Deputy Chief Chad Cutshaw. “So it had 25 years of frontline service, and then it's been our reserve aerial up until last year, basically. We downgraded our frontline apparatus last year to reserve and then put in a new frontline aerial.”

The fire truck has 47,000 miles on it and an 85-foot reach.

The fire truck is green because, beginning in the 1970s, there was a period when the department believed green would be more visible in all conditions.

“But what we found is that people didn’t recognize the lime green as fire trucks, so we went back to the traditional red,” Cutshaw said.

According to Cutshaw, potential bidders could include other fire departments, tree trimmers, electricians or someone purely interested in some of the vehicle’s parts.

“I could see it being used for a lot of different industries,” Cutshaw said.

The auction, which ends on Feb. 7, is available to the general public on GovDeals. There have been eight bids so far, with the highest at $2,525.

GovDeals is an online marketplace for government, educational and other related entities to sell surplus assets to the public. The fire department sometimes uses the GovDeals website to sell general equipment in addition to the occasional vehicle or part.

The money earned from the fire truck sale will go back to the city’s general fund and be allocated as needed, according to Cutshaw.