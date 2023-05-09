99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
911 services disrupted in Grand Forks County

Anyone in need of assistance should call the Grand Forks Public Safety Answering Point at (701) 746-2542, instead of dialing 911, for the time being.

Herald news graphic
By Sav Kelly
Today at 10:32 AM

GRAND FORKS — 911 services have been disrupted on both landline and mobile phones throughout Grand Forks County, according to Grand Forks Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Director Shannon LaHaise.

The disruption started sometime Tuesday morning, May 9, but the cause has not been determined.

"We're working with our vendors and everybody throughout the state who, of course, is going to be able to help us, but we do not know what the technical issue is," LaHaise said.

To notify the public of the issue, an emergency alert was sent to those in Grand Forks County, informing them to use the PSAP's direct number at (701) 746-2542 instead of calling 911.

Callers will reach a 911 operator who, as usual, will take the necessary information and dispatch the appropriate services.

"We would rather connect with people on a line where we know there's no disruption right now, or intermittent disruption. We just want to make sure we get people to us right away until we figure out what the technical issue is," LaHaise said.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
