5 Herald stories you may have missed this week

Muckenhirn makes MLB debut, Grand Forks gets $2.5 million reimbursement, Warroad and other Minnesota schools could see an end to American Indian nicknames

Warroad players celebrate their Section 8A championship after defeating Crookston 7-0 at the Civic Center in East Grand Forks.
By Staff reports
Today at 4:30 PM

Between a former UND pitcher making his MLB debut, The Herald granted a termination of its lease and a bill looking to ban American Indian nicknames in Minnesota, recap some important Herald headlines you may have missed this past week.

College
Former UND pitcher Zach Muckenhirn makes his MLB debut with the Mets
Former UND hurler relieves Max Scherzer and throws 1.2 innings of relief against Detroit
May 03, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson

UND has since cut baseball, but Zach Muckenhirn was able to complete a professional journey that started after he pitched for the Fighting Hawks. Now he is entering games after Max Scherzer.

Local
Grand Forks receives $2.5 million reimbursement for Fufeng expenses
Attorney informs council that the funds came late last week. Also Monday, the JDA reconsidered a request to end the city's lease with the Grand Forks Herald and this time approved it unanimously.
May 01, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

Alongside the city being reimbursed for Fufeng expenses, the JDA reconsidered a request to end the city's lease with the Grand Forks Herald and this time approved it unanimously.

Local
East Grand Forks City Council members approve $100,000 in city funding for outdoor rink project
Of the $100,000, $44,764 is set to come out of the city’s Building Maintenance Fund and $55,236 will come from the city’s Altru Partnership Fund.
May 02, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

At last week’s work session meeting, council members discussed the concept of the outdoor rink, including the total estimated cost for the project. Now the funding has been approved.

Local
Additions to UND's Fritz Pollard Athletic Center to break ground this summer
$20 million donor funded project will add new locker rooms, weight rooms and sports medicine facilities
May 03, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish

The $20 million donor-funded project will add new locker rooms, weight rooms and sports medicine facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota
Minnesota education bills, which include ban on American Indian nicknames, move to conference committee
The prohibition of American Indian nicknames is one of the many differences in the education omnibus bills that the Conference Committee on House File 2497 will work to resolve.
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo

The prohibition of American Indian nicknames is one of the many differences in the education omnibus bills that the Conference Committee on House File 2497 will work to resolve. Tréchelle Bunn, an Indigenous woman, Warroad High School alumni and former Warroad High hockey player, sees the Warroad Warriors nickname as outdated.

