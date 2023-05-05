5 Herald stories you may have missed this week

Between a former UND pitcher making his MLB debut, The Herald granted a termination of its lease and a bill looking to ban American Indian nicknames in Minnesota, recap some important Herald headlines you may have missed this past week.

UND has since cut baseball, but Zach Muckenhirn was able to complete a professional journey that started after he pitched for the Fighting Hawks. Now he is entering games after Max Scherzer.

Local Grand Forks receives $2.5 million reimbursement for Fufeng expenses Attorney informs council that the funds came late last week. Also Monday, the JDA reconsidered a request to end the city's lease with the Grand Forks Herald and this time approved it unanimously.

At last week’s work session meeting, council members discussed the concept of the outdoor rink, including the total estimated cost for the project. Now the funding has been approved.

The $20 million donor-funded project will add new locker rooms, weight rooms and sports medicine facilities.

The prohibition of American Indian nicknames is one of the many differences in the education omnibus bills that the Conference Committee on House File 2497 will work to resolve. Tréchelle Bunn, an Indigenous woman, Warroad High School alumni and former Warroad High hockey player, sees the Warroad Warriors nickname as outdated.