99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

1,700 UND graduates to receive degrees on Saturday

North Dakota Poet Laureate Denise Lajimodiere to deliver commencement address

080319.n.gfh.commencement.jpg
UND graduates celebrate at the end of summer commencement at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in 2019. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 1:54 PM

GRAND FORKS – Approximately 1,700 UND students — 1,000 undergraduates and 600 graduate students — will receive their diplomas at the university’s spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the Alerus Center.

UND President Andrew Armacost will preside over both the graduate and undergraduate ceremonies, set to take place at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

Denise Lajimodiere, North Dakota poet laureate, will deliver the main address for both ceremonies. A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, Lajimodiere is the state’s first Native American to hold the title. She has earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from UND in the field of educational leadership.

Read More

Werner Nistler, namesake of UND’s Nistler College of Business and Public Administration, will be awarded an honorary degree. A 1968 UND graduate, Nistler has spent the past 35 years as CEO and chairman of Touchmark, a company he founded in 1980 that develops and operates community retirement homes in 10 states and the Canadian province of Alberta. He and his wife, Colleen, were the lead donors for the the College of Business and Public Administration that opened on campus in the fall. The Nistlers donated $20 million to support the building.

UND will also present its annual Chester Fritz distinguished professor award to Steven Light, professor of political science & public administration, and Kathryn Rand, law professor. The award — UND’s highest academic honor — is given to professors who have made significant achievements in research, teaching and service, as well as have acclaim or national recognition for their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those unable to attend in person, UND will be live streaming the event via the following link https://und.edu/academics/commencement/watch-commencement.html

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
Mark Sanford Center Grand Forks schools logo sign tower.jpg
Local
School district announces administrative appointments
May 11, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
FSA north dakota brief
Local
Suspected active shooter in Grand Forks determined to be firing at rodent
May 11, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
051123 stateofthecity.jpg
Local
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski highlights quality of life, economic growth during State of City address
May 10, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
20230509_162542.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Thief River Fall’s ‘Nordic Fest’ to celebrate Scandinavian heritage
May 11, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
6f260b-20230216-people-in-red-sit-around-a-rotunda-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Red flag, expanded gun background checks added to larger Minn. public safety bill
May 11, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson and Brian Bakst / MPR News
Crash Report FSA
North Dakota
New Town driver killed in western North Dakota crash
May 11, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
police
Minnesota
Police release name of man found dead at Digi-Key
May 11, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly