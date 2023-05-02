99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Local cheer teams compete at national Youth Summit Championship

The Youth Summit Championship competitions are by invitation only, said Hannah Freese, coach and owner of North Dakota Cheer Tech.

Members of the Renegade cheer team, from Grand Forks, competed in the 2023 Youth Summit Championship last week in Tampa, Florida.
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 6:11 AM

GRAND FORKS – The first Grand Forks cheer teams to be invited to national competition recently competed in Florida, and another group of older athletes from North Dakota Cheer Tech in Grand Forks is heading there for national competition next week.

The Youth Summit Championship competitions are by invitation only, said Hannah Freese, coach and owner of North Dakota Cheer Tech.

The Grand Forks teams qualified because they scored first place in a previous varsity competition, said Freese, who is in her third year as owner of the gym on the city’s west side. The gym was launched six years ago.

Late last week, Rampage and Renegade cheer teams, including 20 athletes ages 9 to 11, competed in the Youth Summit, governed by Varsity Cheerleading, the main governing organization for All-Star Cheer athlete talent development, at the Tampa Convention Center, Freese said.

The Youth Summit, intended for athletes ages 6 to 12, drew about 5,000 athletes from 37 states and Canada, Freese said.

The Grand Forks teams “did really well,” although they didn’t make it to the final competition on April 22, she said. “(Each) received their highest scores of the season,” which runs from June to April. The Renegades received 91.4 and the Rampage team received 94.7.

The Rampage cheer team, members of the North Dakota Cheer Tech gym in Grand Forks, performed a routine at the 2023 Youth Summit Championship last week in the Tampa (Florida) Convention Center.
The North Dakota Cheer Tech team “Sabotage,” with its nine members 12 and older, is heading to Orlando next week, Freese said.

Cheer is “definitely a growing sport,” said Freese, a 2017 grad of Grand Forks Central and 2021 alumna of UND, where she participated as a cheerleader.

Its popularity skyrocketed once the documentary “Cheer” was released on Netflix, she said. “We saw our numbers double after it came out.”

North Dakota Cheer Tech offers training sessions for boys and girls in competitive cheer, non-competitive cheer, and tumbling for all ages and skill levels, Freese said.

