Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

LIFE STEM Academy to open later this month in Grand Forks

LifeSTEMAcademy.png
Amos Tarfa is the founder of LIFE STEAM Academy, which opened last summer in Moorhead and will open this month in Grand Forks
Contributed
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:03 AM

GRAND FORKS – A local group is starting LIFE STEM Academy as an alternative to public school K-12 education.

Classes, scheduled to start Aug. 29, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays in leased space at the Grand Cities Mall. (LIFE stands for Learning Institute for Excellence; STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics.)

The K-12 hybrid home-school academy was initially launched by its founder, Amos Tarfa, in Moorhead in June 2022. It started with an initial enrollment of eight students and by Christmastime it had grown to 85, said Jean Gullicks, a director of the Grand Forks LIFE STEM Academy.

Tarfa, a chemist and medical physicist, has developed curricula and other resources that will be used in the Grand Forks facility.

“It’s a pretty amazing curriculum he has put together,” said Gullicks, who visited the Moorhead school last fall. The academy provides “a classical education with a Biblical foundation,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

Most of the teachers at the academy will be current or retired university professors. About six will be onsite most days; some will tutor in the evening.

Tuition is $3,000 for 12 months; payments may be made on a monthly basis and some scholarships are available. Students who are not Christian are welcome to attend. The academy will follow state home-schooling guidelines, Gullicks said.

The mission of the academy is “to inspire students to become lifelong learners,” according to its website. “In an era of massive information and knowledge, we want to raise thinkers who can make sense of what they are learning.”

Tarfa, who spoke during the academy’s open house Monday, Aug. 14, said, “Every child is unique, and how do you help each child flourish?”

Focus on STEM education

The curriculum is STEM-focused, but includes an emphasis on character development, community service, and how to find one’s purpose in life and career path, said Tarfa, who emigrated from Nigeria to the U.S.

At the open house, several leaders spoke about plans for the academy.

Gullicks, who holds a doctoral degree in child development, will be doing assessments on the children to determine “where they are at academically,” she said. But “not by grade,” because a child could be at the seventh-grade level in reading, but at the eighth-grade level in math.

A nurse practitioner and mental health counselor, Gullicks will also focus on helping kids achieve “mental well-being,” she said, or “how to stay healthy in mind as well as your body.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She has spoken at Grand Forks School Board meetings about concerns for the welfare of students, especially due to the effects of isolation brought on by distance learning and the required masking of students and other policies.

“Kids are not made for distance learning,” she said, noting also that she believes bullying has become an increasingly serious problem.

At the academy’s open house, others who spoke included Harvey Gullicks, former chairman of the UND Department of Chemical Engineering. He’ll be teaching engineering, math, chemistry, physics and some sciences classes, and will be tutoring students, he said.

He shared that his youngest son had “12 to 14 disabilities” and, because of his tutoring methods, his son earned a grade of B in college algebra and business calculus statistics. His son earned a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship from UND and now, at 41 and living in Alaska, he is a pilot and owns and operates a taxidermy business, doing his own bookkeeping.

Different approach to education

The idea to launch this alternative educational option in Grand Forks came about nine months ago, as Jean Gullicks and Mary Dietrich, a real estate agent, pondered what could be done to help parents and their school-age children. Dietrich is serving as senior adviser to administration.

Gullicks believes that in local public schools, “things have gone from bad to worse.”

Some of the issues came to light during the COVID pandemic, when, through distance learning, parents became aware of, and not always pleased with, what was being taught. Problems were created by the district’s mask mandates, including “infections and speech delays,” in addition to mental health issues, Gullicks said.

In her practice as a mental health counselor in recent years, she’s treated more children with depression. A 9-year-old she was treating committed suicide, she said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Gullicks also noted the decline in student test scores – in North Dakota and nationally – that are evident in the wake of the pandemic and other pressures on school systems.

During the open house, Tarfa urged listeners, “don’t go through the factory line of education.”

His approach, he said, is to encourage children to “find your calling and max out your talents to the glory of God.”

Gullicks is “excited” about the cultural diversity of the academy’s enrollment so far, she said. Some of the students’ families are from India, Nigeria and Cameroon.

In recent months, as she and other leaders worked to launch the academy here, Gullicks said, “We were hoping for 10 students, we probably have 15 or 16 (who’ll be enrolled), and three or four more for tutoring. We’re really pleased. …

“I’m kind of in awe at what’s happened in nine months.”

READ MORE EDUCATION CONTENT

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
What To Read Next
IUB Langner 2.png
News
Eminent domain arises quickly in Summit Carbon Solutions hearing in Iowa
13h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
IMG_6728.JPG
News
Doubling emergency food funding is one goal of nutrition advocates in next farm bill
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
JSSP JPD Report
News
Two people arrested after leading law enforcement on pursuit in Jamestown, police say
5d ago
 · 
By  Jamestown Sun staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Doug Burgum waves to a crowd from behind a podium bearing his campaign sign.
North Dakota
Wednesday's presidential debate gives Burgum a chance to reach millions. What will he say?
2d ago
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
In a pinstripe suit, Merrick Garland clasps his hands and rests them on a table in front of him.
North Dakota
Fargo officer who stopped shooter 'saved countless lives,' US attorney general says
1d ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
07xx23 ElaineBrooks.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Elaine Westensee-Brooks owns her own coffee and gift shop
1d ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
ICON provides update to Grand Forks School Board on new Valley Middle School design
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish