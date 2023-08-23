LIFE STEM Academy to open later this month in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – A local group is starting LIFE STEM Academy as an alternative to public school K-12 education.

Classes, scheduled to start Aug. 29, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays in leased space at the Grand Cities Mall. (LIFE stands for Learning Institute for Excellence; STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics.)

The K-12 hybrid home-school academy was initially launched by its founder, Amos Tarfa, in Moorhead in June 2022. It started with an initial enrollment of eight students and by Christmastime it had grown to 85, said Jean Gullicks, a director of the Grand Forks LIFE STEM Academy.

Tarfa, a chemist and medical physicist, has developed curricula and other resources that will be used in the Grand Forks facility.

“It’s a pretty amazing curriculum he has put together,” said Gullicks, who visited the Moorhead school last fall. The academy provides “a classical education with a Biblical foundation,” she said.

Most of the teachers at the academy will be current or retired university professors. About six will be onsite most days; some will tutor in the evening.

Tuition is $3,000 for 12 months; payments may be made on a monthly basis and some scholarships are available. Students who are not Christian are welcome to attend. The academy will follow state home-schooling guidelines, Gullicks said.

The mission of the academy is “to inspire students to become lifelong learners,” according to its website. “In an era of massive information and knowledge, we want to raise thinkers who can make sense of what they are learning.”

Tarfa, who spoke during the academy’s open house Monday, Aug. 14, said, “Every child is unique, and how do you help each child flourish?”

Focus on STEM education

The curriculum is STEM-focused, but includes an emphasis on character development, community service, and how to find one’s purpose in life and career path, said Tarfa, who emigrated from Nigeria to the U.S.

At the open house, several leaders spoke about plans for the academy.

Gullicks, who holds a doctoral degree in child development, will be doing assessments on the children to determine “where they are at academically,” she said. But “not by grade,” because a child could be at the seventh-grade level in reading, but at the eighth-grade level in math.

A nurse practitioner and mental health counselor, Gullicks will also focus on helping kids achieve “mental well-being,” she said, or “how to stay healthy in mind as well as your body.”

She has spoken at Grand Forks School Board meetings about concerns for the welfare of students, especially due to the effects of isolation brought on by distance learning and the required masking of students and other policies.

“Kids are not made for distance learning,” she said, noting also that she believes bullying has become an increasingly serious problem.

At the academy’s open house, others who spoke included Harvey Gullicks, former chairman of the UND Department of Chemical Engineering. He’ll be teaching engineering, math, chemistry, physics and some sciences classes, and will be tutoring students, he said.

He shared that his youngest son had “12 to 14 disabilities” and, because of his tutoring methods, his son earned a grade of B in college algebra and business calculus statistics. His son earned a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship from UND and now, at 41 and living in Alaska, he is a pilot and owns and operates a taxidermy business, doing his own bookkeeping.

Different approach to education

The idea to launch this alternative educational option in Grand Forks came about nine months ago, as Jean Gullicks and Mary Dietrich, a real estate agent, pondered what could be done to help parents and their school-age children. Dietrich is serving as senior adviser to administration.

Gullicks believes that in local public schools, “things have gone from bad to worse.”

Some of the issues came to light during the COVID pandemic, when, through distance learning, parents became aware of, and not always pleased with, what was being taught. Problems were created by the district’s mask mandates, including “infections and speech delays,” in addition to mental health issues, Gullicks said.

In her practice as a mental health counselor in recent years, she’s treated more children with depression. A 9-year-old she was treating committed suicide, she said.

Gullicks also noted the decline in student test scores – in North Dakota and nationally – that are evident in the wake of the pandemic and other pressures on school systems.

During the open house, Tarfa urged listeners, “don’t go through the factory line of education.”

His approach, he said, is to encourage children to “find your calling and max out your talents to the glory of God.”

Gullicks is “excited” about the cultural diversity of the academy’s enrollment so far, she said. Some of the students’ families are from India, Nigeria and Cameroon.

In recent months, as she and other leaders worked to launch the academy here, Gullicks said, “We were hoping for 10 students, we probably have 15 or 16 (who’ll be enrolled), and three or four more for tutoring. We’re really pleased. …

“I’m kind of in awe at what’s happened in nine months.”