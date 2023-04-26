99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kongsvinger Lutheran to host 'American Gospel' presentation at charity event to support campus ministries

020321.n.gfh.Kongsvinger.jpg
Kongsvinger Lutheran Church, founded 140 years ago, stands in the midst of a sugar beet field between Oslo and Alvarado, Minn. Herald photo
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 6:55 AM

OSLO, Minn. — Kongsvinger Lutheran Church, in rural Oslo, Minnesota, is hosting a charity event Friday, April 28, featuring a livestream presentation and dialogue with Brandon Kimber, director of the Christian docuseries “American Gospel.”

Portions of the docuseries were produced and recorded in Grand Forks, Don Mathsen, church secretary, said.

Pastor Chris Rosebrough, of Kongsvinger Lutheran, is featured in two of the three documentaries Kimber has produced. Rosebrough is among pastors across the nation who have been interviewed by Kimber about their different perspectives on how influences have changed American Christianity, particularly Protestantism, Mathsen said.

In the livestream discussion, Kimber will be interviewed by Rosebrough.

The charity event, which includes a banquet, will benefit Wittenberg Lutheran Chapel at UND and the Wittenberg Door ministry at the University of Missouri-Columbia, Mathsen said. Freewill contributions to the beneficiaries may be made through either campus ministry’s website.

At Friday’s event, seating is limited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 5 p.m. The livestream interview will begin at 6 p.m.

Advance registration is required for the meal and, for those not attending in person, to secure the livestream access. The meal and access to the livestream connection are free.

To register, go to https://www.kongsvingerchurch.org/american-gospel . For more information, call the church at (218) 773-8137 or email secretary@kongsvingerchurch.org .

Kongsvinger Lutheran Church is located at 15950 470th Ave. NW, Oslo, Minnesota.

The livestream discussion is being presented to a national audience.

Kimber, of Cleveland, Ohio, is the developer and director of “American Gospel,” which is available periodically on Netflix and other major media outlets and the recently-formed AGTV http://www.americangospelfilm.com/ , Mathsen said. The series features pastors and theologians from a range of Christian denominations and presents differing perspectives of the doctrinal issues represented in the videos.

The church, located 14 miles north of East Grand Forks, is a local congregation with a global livestream and internet audience. For directions to the church, go to https://www.kongsvingerchurch.org/directions .

READ MORE RELIGION CONTENT

Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
