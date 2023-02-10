99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
John Finney receives 2023 Red River Basin Leadership Award

The award was announced at the 40th Annual Red River Basin Land & Water International Summit Conference, held Jan. 17-19 at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg.

A longtime member of the Red River Basin Commission, John Finney is chairman of the Minnesota Red River Watershed Management Board, co-chair of the Red River Retention Authority and serves on the board of the Minnesota Joe River Watershed District.
By Herald Staff Report
February 10, 2023 06:31 AM

WINNIPEG — John Finney of Humboldt, Minn., was the recipient of the Red River Basin Commission’s 2023 Red River Basin Leadership Award, the organization announced Wednesday, Feb. 8. The award recognizes a person who has shown exemplary leadership and service in working toward basin-wide solutions on water management issues.

The award was announced at the RRBC’s 40th Annual Red River Basin Land & Water International Summit Conference, held Jan. 17-19 at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg.

A longtime member of the Commission, Finney is chairman of the Minnesota Red River Watershed Management Board, co-chair of the Red River Retention Authority and serves on the board of the Minnesota Joe River Watershed District.

“Mr. Finney has been a devoted advocate of flood damage reduction and management of water across administrative boundaries for decades,” Ted Preister, executive director of the RRBC, said in a statement. “He continues to champion these causes long past the time when many have stepped away from public service roles. His dedication is a great reflection of his character. We thank him for his staunch support of the Red River Basin Commission and many partner organizations.”

The Red River Basin Commission is a nonprofit organization that works across the political boundaries of Manitoba in Canada and Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota in the U.S. to create a common vision and a unified voice for action on Red River Basin land and water issues.

More info: redriverbasincommission.org .

