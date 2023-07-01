Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Industrial Commission approves OHF, renewable energy grants in North Dakota

The Outdoor Heritage Fund was established in 2013 to provide grants for projects that enhance outdoor conservation practices in the state.

OHF logo.jpg
North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund logo. Contributed/ North Dakota Industrial Commission
By Staff Report
Today at 1:00 PM

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Industrial Commission recently approved $6.3 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund and Renewable Energy Program matching grants. Both programs are funded solely by oil and gas production tax revenue.

The state Industrial Commission consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

The Outdoor Heritage Fund was established in 2013 to provide grants for projects that enhance outdoor conservation practices in the state. The Renewable Energy Program was established in 2007 to promote research and utilization of North Dakota’s renewable energy resources, including advanced biofuels.

The approved Outdoor Heritage Fund projects include:

  • $12,573 to the McLean County Water Resource District for a fish passage at Katz Dam in McLean County.
  • $293,158 to the Coyote Clay Target League for a new youth skeet shooting range near Williston.
  • $200,000 to the National Wild Turkey Federation for wildlife habitat enhancements.
  • $2,550,000 to the North Dakota Conservation District Employees Association for a statewide tree planting initiative.
  • $498,374 to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation for a native plant seeding project in Billings County.
  • $8,900 to the Pembina County Historical Society to install irrigation at the Pembina County Community Orchard.
  • $30,000 to the North Dakota Wildlife Federation for implementing conservation practices.
  • $1,957,500 to the North Dakota Natural Resources Trust for enhancing wildlife habitat.
  • $50,550 to the American Foundation for Wildlife for improving the Howard Oppegard Landing on Eckelson Lake in Barnes County.
  • $131,921 to Williams County Parks for the installation of novel blue-green algae control devices at Epping Springbrook Dam.
  • $105,741 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa for recreational improvements at Belcourt Lake in Rolette County

The Commission also approved one Renewable Energy Program grant of $346,915 to 4H2 Inc. of Fargo. The grant will aid in the development of a direct ethanol fuel cell capable of generating carbon-negative power, the Commission said in a news release.
Any political subdivision, corporation, partnership, cooperative, association or consortium of such parties is eligible to apply for Outdoor Heritage Fund and Renewable Energy Program funding. Funds are required to be matched by private dollars. The next submission deadline for Outdoor Heritage Fund grants is Sept. 8, and the deadline for Renewable Energy Program grants is Oct. 2.

More info: www.ndic.nd.gov .

