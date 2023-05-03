Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Honoring World Press Freedom Day

Today, in honor of World Press Freedom Day, Forum Communications has taken down the paywall across our entire news network to encourage everyone in the communities we serve to experience the value of trusted local news.

World Press Freedom Day 2023
World Press Freedom Day 2023
By Forum staff
Today at 11:00 AM

Today is World Press Freedom Day, an annual observance that celebrates the fundamental principles of a free and independent press, while paying tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the name of reporting truth.

For us, it’s a day of overwhelming gratitude that we live and work in a community that supports our work. It’s a day to thank our subscribers, who actively uphold our rights to free speech and an independent press. And it’s a day to encourage all of our readers to experience the value of local news.

24 hours of unlimited local news

To honor World Press Freedom Day, we’ve taken down our paywall, allowing everyone unlimited access.

We invite you to explore today’s local news and see the many ways in which we work to keep you informed and connected. And if you like what you see, consider supporting us with a subscription – new subscribers can sign up for a six-month trial for only $2 .

ADVERTISEMENT

Why press freedom matters

A free and independent press is a cornerstone of any democratic society, serving as a guardian of public interest and a watchdog of elected officials. A free press enables citizens to access accurate, reliable and up-to-date information so they can make informed decisions and participate meaningfully in public affairs.

Together, we work with you to uphold the balance of our country’s democracy. We report accurate, unbiased news that empowers you to hold your leaders accountable and actively take part in the democratic process. And by removing the paywall today, we hope to encourage more individuals in our community to read the news and recognize the role journalists play in keeping us aware of what’s happening around us.

Today, let us recognize the work done by journalists near and far who’ve devoted their lives to truth. And together, may we ensure that the voice of truth is never silenced.

By Forum staff
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
2CD2782E-97C3-4437-9998-9FF4CD180D59.JPG
News
Local cheer teams compete at national Youth Summit Championship
May 02, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Michaela Long riding.jpeg
News
NDSU Western Equestrian Team rides into nationals after almost losing their program
May 01, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
042923 GFCvets2.jpg
News
Vietnam veterans share experiences, memories with Grand Forks Central students
April 28, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
US-NEWS-MINNESOTANS-TESTIFY-ABOUT-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesotans testify about racial injustice to global audience: The U.N.
May 03, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Zoë Jackson / Star Tribune
MMIR-Logo2.png
Minnesota
Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives unveils new logo ahead of National Day of Awareness
May 03, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs law to improve safety conditions at oil refineries
May 03, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Maraya King / St. Paul Pioneer Press
050323 UNDmemorialVillage.jpg
Local
Additions to UND's Fritz Pollard Athletic Center to break ground this summer
May 03, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish