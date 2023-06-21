Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honor Flight organizers plan fundraisers at Culver’s

Organizers will be in the restaurant’s foyer June 27 and 30 to help veterans sign up for the all-expenses-paid, three-day trip to see military and other historical landmarks in the nation’s capital.

Honor Flight G.jpg
Robert Selland, of Leeds, North Dakota, shakes hands upon entering the terminal at Grand Forks International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Selland was among the veterans who flew from North Dakota to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight.
Korrie Wenzel / Grand Forks Herald
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 1:58 PM

GRAND FORKS — Local organizers are teaming up with Culver’s restaurant to raise funds to send area vets on the ND/MN Veterans Honor Flight from Grand Forks to Washington, D.C., planned for this fall.

A percentage of sales at Culver’s on Tuesday and Friday, June 27 and 30, will support this effort, said Don Roberts, of Grand Forks.

On those days, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Honor Flight organizers also will be on hand in the restaurant’s foyer to help veterans sign up for the all-expenses-paid, three-day trip to see military and other historical landmarks in the nation’s capital.

Roberts, who actively recruits veterans to take the Honor Flight, is encouraging all veterans to sign up for the trip, he said, noting that he “will have all the paperwork” available at Culver’s to begin their registration.

Anyone who served in the U.S. military before 1975 is eligible to apply for the Honor Flight, Roberts said.

Culver’s is located at 3451 32nd Ave. S.

For more information, call Roberts at (701) 746-8261.

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
