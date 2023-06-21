Honor Flight organizers plan fundraisers at Culver’s

GRAND FORKS — Local organizers are teaming up with Culver’s restaurant to raise funds to send area vets on the ND/MN Veterans Honor Flight from Grand Forks to Washington, D.C., planned for this fall.

A percentage of sales at Culver’s on Tuesday and Friday, June 27 and 30, will support this effort, said Don Roberts, of Grand Forks.

On those days, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Honor Flight organizers also will be on hand in the restaurant’s foyer to help veterans sign up for the all-expenses-paid, three-day trip to see military and other historical landmarks in the nation’s capital.

Roberts, who actively recruits veterans to take the Honor Flight, is encouraging all veterans to sign up for the trip, he said, noting that he “will have all the paperwork” available at Culver’s to begin their registration.

Anyone who served in the U.S. military before 1975 is eligible to apply for the Honor Flight, Roberts said.

Culver’s is located at 3451 32nd Ave. S.

For more information, call Roberts at (701) 746-8261.