Hockey reporter Brad Schlossman to present Hagerty Lecture at UND

GRAND FORKS – Brad Schlossman, the Grand Forks Herald’s award-winning college hockey reporter, will present the Hagerty Lecture, “Writing from Rinkside,” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the UND Memorial Union Ballroom.

The event is free and open to the public.

“The Hagerty Lectureship was set up to discuss contemporary journalism – and what better at UND than to have someone who writes about hockey (to be the guest speaker),” said Tracy Backstrom, director of alumni and external relations, UND College of Arts and Sciences.

Schlossman, who grew up in Fargo, is a 2004 UND graduate; he earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications, with a minor in history.

“We’re always proud and happy to have our alums come back and share their experience with students,” Backstrom said.

While still a UND student, Schlossman began working at the Grand Forks Herald as an intern, and has covered college hockey for the Herald since 2005. He has covered UND hockey games in 20 states and two Canadian provinces. During the 2010s, he covered every UND hockey game. His consecutive game streak surpassed 500 in October 2021.

Named as North Dakota’s Sportswriter of the Year in 2016, Schlossman has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors national organization, winning first place in beat writing four times.

The Hagerty Lecture series is named for the late Jack Hagerty, longtime editor of the Grand Forks Herald. When Hagerty retired in 1984, Herald employees established the lectureship with an endowment to the UND Department of Communications. The endowment recognized his outstanding and dedicated service to the Herald and the Grand Forks community, Backstrom said.

Over his 26-year career with the Herald, Hagerty served as executive news editor, managing editor, and editor. The husband of longtime Herald columnist Marilyn Hagerty, he died in 1997.

Since its inception, the Hagerty Lecture series has welcomed several Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, as well as journalists representing regional and national organizations. In 2010, Bob Hagerty, Jack and Marilyn Hagerty’s son, gave the lecture as a reporter with the Wall Street Journal.

Last held in 2018, the lecture series speakers have presented topics that address contemporary media issues, from writing about science for children to compassion and caring in journalism to covering international economic and political issues.

The UND Memorial Union is located at 2901 University Ave.