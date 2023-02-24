Grand Forks Air Force Base firefighter selected for state American Legion award

GRAND FORKS — Master Sgt. Brian Maas, recently retired assistant chief for operations at Grand Forks Air Force Base, has been selected to receive the North Dakota American Legion Firefighter of the Year Award for 2022.

The award will be presented during the Legion’s summer convention, set for June 23-25 in Bismarck.

Members of the Legion’s Department of North Dakota committee selected Maas for the award, according to Dennis Almer, adjutant and public affairs officer for the American Legion Post 6 in Grand Forks. They are members of the department’s executive committee, he said.

Maas is recognized by the North Dakota American Legion especially for his leadership in Special Firefighter Training assignments, Almer said. He trained firefighters in the contiguous United States and overseas in the latest techniques and technologies.

He ensured that firefighters “were prepared with the latest and greatest information and insight,” Almer said.

Maas served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, seven months. During his military career, he was sent to several bases — in locations such as Idaho, Iraq, Estonia and Alaska — where he honed leadership skills and advanced his education and knowledge in management and fire science, according to nomination materials.

For nearly two years, beginning in June 2021, he was assistant chief for operations at Grand Forks Air Force Base and a firefighter with the Emerado (North Dakota) Rural Volunteer Fire Department. In a mutual aid response with the Emerado firefighting team, he coordinated 17 personnel and six vehicles to combat a 400-acre wildland fire, saving six community homes valued at $500,000.

From December 2021 to September 2022, he served as deputy fire chief for the Grand Forks Air Force Base Fire Department. In that role, he managed fire protection for seven Global Hawks, five Predator, Northrop Grumman compound and Homeland Security detachment aircraft valued at $1.9 billion; 857 buildings and $2.2 billion in infrastructure, according to his biography.

Maas also helped bring the first regional air show in 10 years, the Northern Thunder Air Show, to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

In his work at the base, he led the instruction of fire department personnel in all phases of fire protection, hazardous materials response, technical rescue, fire prevention, emergency medical, and disaster preparedness techniques.

In July 2022, Maas organized a base-wide search-and-rescue operation for a missing woman, commanding three UAV drone assets, 500 volunteers and two dog teams, and worked jointly with many local law enforcement agencies to reunite the family in less than 36 hours, Scott Schumaker, GFAFB fire chief, said in a nomination letter.

Maas also led an Air Force-wide initiative to increase awareness for increased Fire and Emergency Services suicide rates, Schumaker said.

“He is an innovator and leader amongst airmen,” Chief Master Sgt. Erick Lizarraga, of the 319th Mission Support Group, said in his nomination. “With his uncanny ability to communicate and influence, he improved culture in his department when it needed it the most.”

Maas recently retired from Grand Forks Air Force Base and has returned to his home in North Pole, Alaska, Almer said.