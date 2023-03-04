Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge offers grazing opportunity

ERSKINE, Minn. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting proposals until March 20 from private landowners interested in grazing cattle on parts of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge, beginning in May.

The selected landowner will enter into a Cooperative Agricultural Agreement to conduct grazing on specified units of the refuge. This conservation grazing opportunity has the potential to last through August 2025, the Service said. Cattle will be rotated at specific intervals through multiple different pastures within the refuge.

More than 1,600 of the refuge’s 23,000 acres will be grazed in 2023. The objective of grazing on the refuge is to manage its grassland and wetland habitats and improve conditions for migratory birds and other ground-nesting birds. Rotational grazing is used in conjunction with prescribed fire and other management activities to mimic the historical disturbances that the tallgrass prairie of western Minnesota evolved with.

Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge was established in 2004 as the 545th refuge in the National Wildlife Refuge System, and is located 10 miles east of Crookston in Polk County. The Glacial Ridge Project is the largest prairie-wetland restoration ever undertaken in the U.S., and began with the acquisition and restoration of more than 20,000 acres of land by The Nature Conservancy and numerous partners.

The upcoming grazing opportunity will be awarded through a closed-request process. Interested producers can ask questions or request a copy of the grazing proposal package by contacting Gregg Knutsen, refuge manager, at (218) 687-2229, (218) 686-4329 or by email at gregg_knutsen@fws.gov. The grazing proposal package is also posted on the Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge website at fws.gov/refuge/glacial-ridge . Proposal packages also can be picked up at the Glacial Ridge and Rydell National Wildlife Refuge Office, located about 4 miles southwest of Erskine on Polk County Road 210.