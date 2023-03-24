Foundation awards $36,000 for special projects in Grand Forks schools

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks Foundation for Education, Inc., is awarding more than $36,000 for special projects in Grand Forks’ public schools.

Mini-Grants and Impact Grants, totaling $36,065, will be given to 15 teachers throughout the school district for projects ranging from robotics to reading to “calming corners” in the classroom.

Elementary schools grants will be distributed to:

Discovery – Jodi Erhardt, $293, and Ann Herbeck, $289, for their “Enriching Enthusiastic English Learners” projects for K-2 students and 3-5 students, respectively; and Jennifer Trader, $1,310 for her “STEM Opportunities for Elementary Students” project;

Kelly – Tiffany Mannausau, $1,973 for her “Creating a Decodable Library” project;

Lake Agassiz – Ashley Vinje, $337 for her “Understanding Social-Emotional Learning Through Read Aloud” project; and Tracy Whalen, $719 for her “Reading is a Slam Dunk” project; and

Winship/Wilder – Nikki Kiefer, $1,345 for her “Classroom Calming Corners” project.

At Valley Middle School, John Stempinski will receive a $1,010 grant for his “Driving Further” robotics project.

High school grants will be given to teachers at:

Grand Forks Central – MaryAnn Crow, $241 for her “Literacy Library German Classes” project; and Debbie Aaker, $436 for her “Applied Math Curriculum” project; and

Community – Sara Tezel, $400 for her “History in the Making” project.

Impact Grants will be awarded to:

Kelly Entzel, Community High School, $4,500 for her “Journalism/Creative Writing Elective” project; Elizabeth Berger, Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School, $6,000 for her “All Kids Bike Program”; Tara Ulrich, Social Academic Intervention (SAIL) Program, $6,462 for her “AIL Life Skills Support” project; and Mikayla Marion, Winship Elementary School, $10,750, for her “Barred Instruments for Winship” project to purchase xylophones and metallophones.

Mini-Grants have been funded through the Grand Forks Foundation for Education since 1992. Awards are usually given for classroom- or grade-level projects. All curriculum areas and grade levels are eligible to apply for the Mini-Grants, according to Emilia Hodgson, executive director of the foundation.

For more information on these projects or to donate to the Foundation, contact Hodgson at (701) 787-4866 or ehodgson290@mygfschools.org .