Firefighter injured in response to detached garage fire

GRAND FORKS— One firefighter reported a minor injury while working to extinguish a detached garage fire early Tuesday, May 23.

The firefighter did not require immediate medical attention, according to the Grand Forks Fire Department.

The department responded to a call for smoke coming from a detached garage at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after arriving to 318 Cottonwood Street , crews gained entry to the garage and were able to put out a small fire.

The structure sustained light damage and the contents inside the garage were also damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cause for the fire and extent of the damage is under investigation.