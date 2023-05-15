Fire watch issued for much of northern Minnesota

A fire weather watch has been issued from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, May 15, in northern Minnesota due to high winds and low humidity.

Counties include Beltrami, Clearwater, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and St. Louis.

A fire weather watch means conditions are predicted to produce near-critical fire weather conditions.

"When low humidity, warm temperatures, and winds align, like they are predicted to do (on Monday), any spark can quickly start a wildfire that spreads rapidly," said Karen Harrison, wildfire prevention specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Fire weather watches are evolving situations and could quickly progress to Red Flag conditions. Visit the National Weather Service for updates.

For more information and daily updates visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov.

