99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Fire watch issued for much of northern Minnesota

Counties include Beltrami, Clearwater, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and St. Louis.

National Weather Service graphic for May 15, 2023.png
A National Weather Service graphic shows where a fire weather watch has been issued for Monday, May 15, 2023.
National Weather Service
By Staff Report
Today at 8:36 AM

A fire weather watch has been issued from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, May 15, in northern Minnesota due to high winds and low humidity.

Counties include Beltrami, Clearwater, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and St. Louis.

READ MORE OUTDOORS ISSUES COVERAGE:

A fire weather watch means conditions are predicted to produce near-critical fire weather conditions.

"When low humidity, warm temperatures, and winds align, like they are predicted to do (on Monday), any spark can quickly start a wildfire that spreads rapidly," said Karen Harrison, wildfire prevention specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Fire weather watches are evolving situations and could quickly progress to Red Flag conditions. Visit the National Weather Service for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and daily updates visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov.

What To Read Next
c0ea1f-20230510-derekshiploading106-2000.jpg
News
Ag exports critical to Minnesota in a changing world
May 12, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Car runs into pedestrians in Brownsville
News
Man arrested after killing 7 pedestrians with car in Brownsville, Texas
May 07, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
world-press-freedom-day-2023-article-image.jpg
News
Honoring World Press Freedom Day
May 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
c38969-20230508-paidfamilyleave-11-2000.jpg
Minnesota
As Minnesota DFL drives final pieces of agenda, business interests object
May 15, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
7M1A9494.JPG
Business
Child care shortage impacts rural and agriculture jobs in the upper Midwest
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Vote
Minnesota
DFL chair promises changes after Minneapolis convention fight
May 14, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Feven Gerezgiher / MPR News
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Minnesota Democrats plan to grow state government to historic size
May 14, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press