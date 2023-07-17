Can cancer be cured by oregano and cranberry?

FARGO — A North Dakota State University professor and her fellow researchers may have found an effective treatment for metastatic breast and prostate cancer, and it involves two surprising elements: oregano and cranberry.

Dr. Kalpana Katti, a materials engineer in NDSU’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is one of three researchers studying how to treat and eliminate cancerous tumors within bone by engineering all of it in a test bed that requires no human or animal test subject.

“Breast cancer and prostate cancer are both curable diseases if they are caught at the primary site, but both have a propensity to move into the bloodstream and make their way to the bone, which is fatal,” Katti said.

She explained that this specific research project, which was initiated by an $80,500 grant from the North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission, aims to understand cancer from an engineering perspective.

The investigators, who also include Global Institute of Food Science Director Kalidas Shetty and computational scientist and her husband Dinesh R. Katti, use tissue engineering to create bone using a mesh-like degradable structure called a scaffold made of polymers and clays.

The scaffold is engineered to let the seeded human bone cells believe they are in the body and grow bone. Then, cancer cells are implanted into the bone and tumors grow which are then treated with compounds of plant extract in oregano and cranberry.

“The compounds not only were able to kill the cancer cells, but they did so with no damage to the infected bone,” Katti said. “It causes no pain because we’ve taken the human out of the test.”

The project is also helping the researchers build a predictive model of cancer because they are able to assess and understand the progression of the tumor and discover biomarkers contained within it.

Professor of Civil Engineering Kalpana Katti helps a graduate student with a project in a tissue engineering research lab. Photo courtesy of Dan Koeck and NDSU

“Imagine it – what if we could better predict how long someone has to live?” she said. “About one million people die of metastatic breast and prostate cancer each year, and the death is very painful. Imagine if we could predict it and cure it?”

Katti spoke generally about how all of the researchers working on the treatment have been touched by cancer in some way. Her own mother was diagnosed with colon cancer when Katti was in graduate school and has survived it.

“She just turned 80 and is healthy now,” Katti said. “One person close to you is always important, but the one million people dying has to be more important.”

She said the research group has a provisional patent pending to protect their product for 12 months while they conduct more tests before filing a full patent, while also exploring business opportunities with help from NDSU and various state offices. The timeline for getting the treatment to market depends mostly on funding, Katti added.

While the social implications of effectively treating metastatic breast and prostate cancer are enormous, Katti also noted that future test beds could be used to test other new drugs and would eliminate the need for animal testing. Additionally, the oregano and cranberry cancer treatment project presents a unique opportunity for the agricultural industry, as well as the Native American community that could farm it.

Group of misfits

A materials engineer, plant scientist and computational scientist may seem like misfits in the biomedical field, but that’s not actually the case.

“Most diagnostic tools are made by engineers,” Katti said. “The spirit of engineering is if there’s a problem, engineers will solve it. It’s that spirit of adventure and collaboration to work together to see how we can solve the problem of one million people dying.”

In fact, materials engineers design the materials for everything: cars, computers, circuits, buildings materials, airplane parts, heart valves, etc.

The cancer treatment project dovetails with Katti’s role as the director of NDSU’s Center for Engineered Cancer Test Beds, which she’s held since 2018.

In an Area Woman Magazine article published that year, Katti said she wouldn’t call the project a miracle, but she was excited to know that having scientists–chemists, engineers, pharmaceutical researchers and more–working on it together translated to some very exciting possibilities.

The testbed studies are made possible through a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation through the North Dakota Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, known as ND EPSCoR, according to a release about the award. Katti serves as a science co-lead of the collaborative Center for Cellular Biointerfaces in Science and Engineering.

In that role, Katti and a co-lead from UND oversee a number of projects being conducted by researchers and students across 10 North Dakota campuses.

Those projects are exciting because of their interdisciplinary and collaborative aspects, but also because they involve many students working on exciting research projects, which Katti appreciates.

“Personally, working with students keeps me young,” she explained. “I always wanted to teach and do research.”

From New Delhi to Fargo

Katti grew up in an academic environment where completing a graduate degree was “the norm,” she said. Both parents worked for national laboratories, but Katti knew she wanted to teach, so being a professor made more sense.

She earned her bachelor of science degree in physics from the University of Delhi in her hometown of New Delhi, India, and completed a master’s degree in solid state physics from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, India.

She was completing her PhD. in materials science and engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle when her husband, fellow NDSU professor and cancer treatment investigator Dr. Dinesh Katti, mentioned he was traveling to Fargo for an interview at NDSU.

“I was getting a student award in Minneapolis, and I found out he showed the dean my resume,” she said. “He asked me to come for an interview, and I said, ‘I’m not coming to Fargo!’”

However, she did come for the interview and was offered a position, although by the time she had graduated, that position was no longer available. Fortunately, she secured a postdoctoral position at a National Science Foundation center at NDSU before finally securing a professor position in the department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering.

Dr. Kalpana Katti works with many international graduate students in civil engineering on a variety of research projects. Photo courtesy of Dan Koeck and NDSU

Her plan was to stay in Fargo for exactly one year. “I had lived in very big cities, and Fargo was so rural," she said. Yet she’s been at NDSU for 26 years now.

“I love Fargo, and NDSU has been so good to me,” she said, noting that she and her husband landed their positions at a crucial inflection point when NDSU was working to grow in science and research.

“The people are so nice here, and it grows on you," she said. "My family in the Bay Area and my parents from New Delhi love Fargo. It’s a real hidden secret. We should be inviting famous scientists here to see the fabulous labs, resources, and equipment we have. And all of our great students.”

As someone who once entertained thoughts of becoming a movie star, Katti said she also loves the thriving and vibrant arts and culture available in Fargo, something most people–including her 26 years ago–are surprised by.

“You can’t imagine that a city of this size would have that quality of arts, but Fargo does,” she said.

And the weather?

“The weather is actually pretty good for about seven months of the year,” Katti laughed.

The legacy of education – and now cancer research – has continued with their daughter, Preeya. The Davies High School graduate completed her pre-med undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles – because “she wanted to experience something different” than the Midwest, Katti said.

While at USC, Preeya did a lot of cancer research, so the family could talk about what they were working on with their various projects. Now that she’s in medical school, she’s not researching cancer, but Katti said she hopes her daughter’s medical career will bring her back to Fargo.

“She loves Fargo,” Katti said. “This is where she grew up.”