East Grand Forks requests $7.3 million from state for arena improvements
The Minnesota Legislature will vote on the bonding bill during its 2024 session.
EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council voted 5-1 to formally request $7.3 million be included in the state's 2024 bonding bill for the city's Recreation Facility Reinvestment project.
If approved, the funds will go toward the needed improvements of the VFW Memorial Arena and Civic Center. The request will go before Gov. Tim Walz, who will decide which requests will be brought forward.
Repairs of the two city-owned facilities have been a long time coming, East Grand Forks Interim City Administrator Megan Nelson told the Herald.
"It's been dragged on quite long," she said.
The Legislature approved a 20-year, 1% sales tax for the city to help fund the projects earlier this year as part of a larger tax finance and policy bill. With the green light from the Legislature, the city will vote on the increase in November 2024.
That wasn't the first time the city sought state approval for funds to repair the arenas. Discussions on the improvements began in 2018, and in 2020 the pandemic stalled the city's first request for funding from the state. A local tax increase again went before the state last year, but no decision was reached by the end of the legislative session.
The Legislature will make a decision on the bonding bill in 2024.
"It would help cut down (costs)," Nelson said. "With a local sales tax, we could possibly do a little bit more, and make sure we get all of the items taken care of."
In other council news:
- The council approved the purchase of a jetter truck for $293,085.25. The truck will be used to take care of city sewer backups, clean debris out of catch basin barrels following heavy rain, and for cleanup efforts following spring flooding, city Public Works Director Jason Stordahl told the council.
- The council adopted a resolution rejecting the bids that were opened on May 31 for LaFave Park improvements.
- A mutual aid agreement between East Grand Forks and the Grand Forks Air Force Base for fire and emergency services was renewed.
- H&S Construction will perform street repairs on James Avenue and Second Street Northeast for $130,039.
The council agreed to renew the Spud Jr.'s liquor license.
