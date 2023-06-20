Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
East Grand Forks requests $7.3 million from state for arena improvements

The Minnesota Legislature will vote on the bonding bill during its 2024 session.

East Grand Forks City Hall
East Grand Forks City Hall. File photo Brandi Jewett/ Grand Forks Herald
Hannah Shirley
By Hannah Shirley
Today at 6:32 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council voted 5-1 to formally request $7.3 million be included in the state's 2024 bonding bill for the city's Recreation Facility Reinvestment project.

If approved, the funds will go toward the needed improvements of the VFW Memorial Arena and Civic Center. The request will go before Gov. Tim Walz, who will decide which requests will be brought forward.

Repairs of the two city-owned facilities have been a long time coming, East Grand Forks Interim City Administrator Megan Nelson told the Herald.

"It's been dragged on quite long," she said.

The Legislature approved a 20-year, 1% sales tax for the city to help fund the projects earlier this year as part of a larger tax finance and policy bill. With the green light from the Legislature, the city will vote on the increase in November 2024.

That wasn't the first time the city sought state approval for funds to repair the arenas. Discussions on the improvements began in 2018, and in 2020 the pandemic stalled the city's first request for funding from the state. A local tax increase again went before the state last year, but no decision was reached by the end of the legislative session.

The Legislature will make a decision on the bonding bill in 2024.

"It would help cut down (costs)," Nelson said. "With a local sales tax, we could possibly do a little bit more, and make sure we get all of the items taken care of."

In other council news:

