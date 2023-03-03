99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ducks Unlimited accepting applications for soil health and grazing programs

Partnership program aims to regenerate native vegetation and revitalize rotational livestock grazing practices in North Dakota.

Aerial Potholes.jpg
The "Scaling Soil Health in the Prairie Pothole Region Initiative" is a partnership between Ducks Unlimited and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The working lands program, available to North Dakota farmers and ranchers, prioritizes areas with a high density of wetlands. The application period continues until April 1, 2023.
Contributed/Ducks Unlimited
By Staff Report
March 03, 2023 01:00 PM

BISMARCK – Ducks Unlimited, in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, is accepting applications for its collaborative Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The initiative, “Scaling Soil Health in the Prairie Pothole Region,” provides voluntary conservation incentives to farmers and ranchers looking to improve soil health, restore grasslands and improve rotational grazing capacity for livestock on their properties.

In a news release, Ducks Unlimited said the partnerships are designed to prioritize the establishment of grasslands and the enhancement of existing grazing systems, with an emphasis on areas with a high density of wetlands. Successful applicants will develop three- to five-year management plans to achieve specific objectives and also are expected to collaborate with project partners to collect and share data associated with applied practices and to attend learning opportunities to maximize benefits achieved from applied conservation practices.

Interested participants throughout North Dakota have until April 1, 2023, to submit their application. Applications will be prioritized by projects that would include a transition to regenerative agriculture systems and incorporate large tracts of restored grasslands.

For more information or to request an application, farmers and ranchers can reach out to Sam Krohn at (701) 934-1635 or skron@ducks.org.

Soil Health - Flyer by inforumdocs on Scribd

