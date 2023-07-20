6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

News

Devils Lake educator named finalist for state Teacher of the Year award

The other finalists are a music teacher in Rugby, a physical education teacher in Bismarck and a sixth-grade math teacher in Minot.

MeganWasness.jpg
Megan Wasness, an English teacher at Devils Lake's Central Middle School, is among four finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year award.
Contributed
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 1:07 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Devils Lake educator has been named as one of four finalists for the 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced.

Megan Wasness teaches English at Central Middle School in Devils Lake. In April, she was named the Ramsey County Teacher of the Year, to qualify for consideration at the state level.

The four finalists are being interviewed by a review committee whose members represent school administrators, teachers, school boards, non-public schools, the state Department of Public Instruction, the state Department of Career and Technical Education, and a previously-named North Dakota Teacher of the Year.

The 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year will be announced by Baesler and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller on Sept. 28 at a 1 p.m. ceremony in the Memorial Hall at the State Capitol. The event is open to the public.

The winner will compete for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year award, which is administered by the Council of Chief State School Officers, later this fall.

Baesler plans to visit each finalist’s school at the start of the next academic year to celebrate their achievements, according to the DPI news release.

“The North Dakota teacher of the year finalists exemplify the best of dedication and excellence in education,” Baesler said in the announcement. “Educators are humbled by nature, but they deserve our praise and recognition. Their impact resonates far beyond their classrooms, shaping futures and inspiring generations.

“With utmost admiration, I applaud each finalist for their unwavering commitment and positive influence on students, colleagues, and communities. They set a shining example for the entire profession,” she said. “Congratulations to these individuals who embody the very best in education.”

In addition to Wasness, other finalists for the 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award are: Andee Mattson, of Rugby, a music teacher at Ely Elementary School in Rugby; Sheila Peterson, of Mandan, a physical education teacher at Wachter Middle School in Bismarck; and Trisha Schaefer, of Minot, a sixth-grade math teacher at Erik Ramstad Middle School in Minot.

