Development Homes sponsors event to raise autism awareness

GRAND FORKS – Development Homes, Inc., is hosting the Eighth Annual Autism Awareness Walk and Community Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the Grand Cities Mall, 1726 S. Washington St.

The event, in recognition of Autism Awareness Month, is open to participants of all ages, Tricia Lee, executive director of the Development Homes Inc., said.

It will include “a large community presence,” with welcoming remarks by Mayor Brandon Bochenski, Lee said.

The event will feature music, activities, prizes, food vendors, and more, she said. Information on autism resources will be available. Representatives of the LISTEN Drop-In Center and other health and human service organizations will also be involved.

The walk is intended to highlight “the individuals we support and their guardians,” Lee said.

To register, go online to www.developmenthomes.org and click on “Save the Date!”

The annual Autism Walk, which was last held in 2018 and disrupted by the COVID pandemic, is more of a community event, and less a fundraising event, Lee said.

Participating in the walk is “a nice way to support (people with autism),” she said.

The walk will take place inside the main part of the mall, no side corridors.

Autism is a diagnosis that “we’re seeing a lot more of than we used to,” she said.

Based on her past experience as director of special education with the Grand Forks school district, Lee said, the number of people diagnosed with autism “has grown exponentially in the last eight years I was there.”

Lee joined the DHI as executive director in July 2021, after leaving her position with Grand Forks Public Schools.

The actual number of people who have autism seems to be difficult to ascertain, because “I think it’s under-reported, in a way,” Lee said.

For more information, call (701) 335-4000.