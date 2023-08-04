Cooking fire displaces all tenants at apartment building on UND campus

GRAND FORKS— Firefighters extinguished a small cooking fire that displaced everyone living in an apartment building on the University of North Dakota campus Thursday evening, August 3.

Fire crews were called to the building at 3722 Berkely Drive at 10:40 p.m. for reports of smoke.

When firefighters arrived they found a fire burning the kitchen area of an apartment unit on the upper floor.

No injuries were reported but that unit had fire and smoke damage and there was additional smoke damage through the building, according to the Grand Forks Fire Department.

Everyone living in the eight unit apartment building was displaced by the fire. Those people are being assisted by University of North Dakota Housing.

The fire was accidental due to unattended cooking, according to the Grand Forks Fire Department.

This is a developing story.