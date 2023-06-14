Chamber committee sends vital support to GFAFB airmen in Guam, after typhoon destruction

GRAND FORKS — Members of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee collected urgently-needed supplies and sent care packages to a GFAFB unit deployed in Guam after a super typhoon knocked out power to most of the island late last month.

Typhoon Mawar — also known in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Betty – hit Guam as a Category 4 storm May 24, bringing 140-mile-an-hour winds and more than two feet of rain to central and northern parts of the island. It was the strongest tropical cyclone worldwide in 2023 so far.

The storm left many residents — including hundreds of military members and their families — without power. They are not able to shower, wash clothes, clean their damaged homes, or refrigerate food. Critical military base services are running on generator power.

Many residents continue to lack electricity, water and cell phone service, according to the MAC.

Military Affairs Committee members collected candles and flashlights; batteries; battery-powered fans, clocks and radios; Lysol and baby wipes; water purification tablets; fire starters; clothespins and -line; mosquito netting and more.

Six boxes of supplies, packed by Jessica Tennison, The Chamber’s membership director, were sent a few days ago to help 26 families connected with the GFAFB unit in Guam, said Barry Wilfahrt, president of The Chamber Grand Forks - East Grand Forks.

Considering that basic supplies — such as mosquito netting — were needed, Wilfahrt said, “it’s tough to try to live in those conditions. Anything we can do as a community, we’re happy to help our men and women in uniform.”

The GFAFB airmen in Guam are geographically separated from their “parent” base, but yet not autonomous from the base, said Bruce Gjovig, MAC member and Air Force-appointed civic leader.

“A couple of our Global Hawks were moved to Japan for the summer typhoon season, so some of our airmen are with those birds in Japan,” he said.

After the typhoon hit Guam, the commander at Andersen AFB, Lieutenant Colonel Chad (“Tex”) Rogers, contacted GFAFB Commander Col. Timothy Curry to discuss ways the Grand Forks community could assist with the recovery. Rogers, who assumed command at Andersen AFB shortly before the super-typhoon hit, was once stationed at GFAFB and even started his family here, according to MAC members.

Overall, Guam is home to 170,000 Americans, and Andersen Air Force Base is host to a Global Hawk unit of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing at GFAFB, according to a letter the Military Affairs Committee sent to the larger Chamber membership.

The request was for the Grand Forks community to purchase more than $5,000 in supplies to provide help and relief for GFAFB airmen in Guam. The Chamber and the Logistic experts at GFAFB purchased the urgently-needed supplies.

In the letter, Chamber members were asked to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Golden Eagle Club, to be used to support this effort.

The Military Affairs Committee, launched more than 50 years ago with the initiation of GFAFB, has more than 100 members, Wilfahrt said.

About 70 businesses and individuals are Golden Eagle Club members, representing a MAC subdivision, according to Scott Meyer, who represents Grand Forks in the North Dakota Senate. Meyer and Retired General Gregory Bowen are MAC co-chairs.

Any Chamber business member or their employees can attend MAC meetings and volunteer at community functions, Meyer said.

The committee’s mission is to foster a strong relationship between the Grand Forks and East Grand Forks communities and the military units in the region, and help provide community support for future missions, Gjovig said.