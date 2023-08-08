Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cando administrator elected to North Dakota Hospital Association board of directors

Bucher, who also serves on the NDHA Legislative Committee, has been CEO of Towner County Medical Center since 2015. He also serves as nursing home administrator for the Towner County Living Center.

Ben Bucher, CEO of Towner County Medical Center in Cando, North Dakota, has been elected to a three-year on the North Dakota Hospital Association's Board of Directors.
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:00 AM

CANDO, North Dakota — Ben Bucher, CEO of Towner County Medical Center, has been elected to a three-year term on the North Dakota Hospital Association’s Board of Directors. This is his first term on the board.

Bucher, who also serves on the NDHA Legislative Committee, has been CEO of Towner County Medical Center since November 2015. He also serves as nursing home administrator for the Towner County Living Center, a post he has held since 2018.

A native of Rolla, North Dakota, Bucher also serves on the Heartview Association Board of Directors, as board chair of the Rough Rider High Value Network and as president of the North Dakota Rural Health Association.

A board-certified family nurse practitioner and licensed nursing home administrator, he earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and a Master of Science degree in the family nurse practitioner program, both from UND, and the Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Mary.

Other CEOs in this area who serve on the 10-member NDHA board of directors are: Todd Forkel, Altru Health System, Grand Forks; Marianne Doeling, the board’s chair-elect and president of CHI St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake; and Nikki Lindsey, the board’s secretary-treasurer and CEO of the Cooperstown Medical Center. Alan O’Neil, CEO of Unity Medical Center in Grafton, is the board’s American Hospital Association’s Region Six Policy Board delegate.

The Towner County Medical Center is a 20-bed critical access hospital with an attached 30-bed skilled nursing facility and five-bed basic care facility. The hospital has received a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the Nation award in 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, Bucher said in an email to the Herald.

The nursing home is five-star rated with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, he said. The center’s Rural Health Clinic was also named a Top 50 Rural Health Clinic in the Nation in 2020.

Towner County Medical Center is undergoing a $55 million hospital and nursing home replacement project, with construction of a new 76,000-square-foot structure, which is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

The NDHA has been representing hospitals and health-related member organizations since 1934. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit organization, which consists of hospitals and health systems, related organizations, and other members with a common interest in promoting the health of the people of North Dakota.

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
